Spanish renewables firm Ecoener to build 350MW renewable portfolio in Greece

Moreover, Ecoener boasts eight additional solar projects in Greece, with a total capacity of 272MW, which have also been granted the first licence and will be ready to build in the first half of 2026. These solar PV projects will be co-located with a battery energy storage system (BESS).

The projects will be built in different regions in Greece, including Epirus, Central Greece, Thessaly, Western Macedonia, and Central Macedonia. Ecoener is responsible for designing, developing, and processing the projects from scratch until management and operation, and has complete control of the projects.

Ecoener will invest €300 million (US$326.65 million) in the Greek market.

According to Greece’s updated National Energy and Climate Plan, the installed capacity of onshore wind and solar PV parks is projected to increase by 12GW to 23.5GW by 2030.

Apart from Greece, Ecoener has operating offices in Italy, Poland, and Romania. Ecoener has 341MW of renewables capacity in operation and a further 352MW of capacity under construction.

