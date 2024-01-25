Spanish renewables firm Ecoener to build 350MW renewable portfolio in Greece

Spanish renewables firm Ecoener has announced a plan to build a 350MW renewables portfolio in Greece, with a 50MW solar PV plant expected to reach the ready-to-build status by the end of 2025.
The Greek government has just granted the first administrative licence for the first ten projects that Ecoener plans to develop in the country. Of these projects, a 50MW solar PV plant and a 42MW wind project will be connected to the grid in the first half of 2027.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Moreover, Ecoener boasts eight additional solar projects in Greece, with a total capacity of 272MW, which have also been granted the first licence and will be ready to build in the first half of 2026. These solar PV projects will be co-located with a battery energy storage system (BESS).
The projects will be built in different regions in Greece, including Epirus, Central Greece, Thessaly, Western Macedonia, and Central Macedonia. Ecoener is responsible for designing, developing, and processing the projects from scratch until management and operation, and has complete control of the projects.
Ecoener will invest €300 million (US$326.65 million) in the Greek market.
According to Greece’s updated National Energy and Climate Plan, the installed capacity of onshore wind and solar PV parks is projected to increase by 12GW to 23.5GW by 2030.
Apart from Greece, Ecoener has operating offices in Italy, Poland, and Romania. Ecoener has 341MW of renewables capacity in operation and a further 352MW of capacity under construction.