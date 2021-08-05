Lightsource BP signs PPA with McDonald’s and eBay for its 345MW project in Louisiana

Lightsource said that Ventress will be Louisiana’s largest solar plant once completed. Image: Lightsource BP.

McDonald’s and eBay have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Lightsource BP to acquire electricity from its 345MWdc Ventress solar project in Louisiana.

Located in Baton Rouge, the project will generate more than 600,000MWh of clean energy per year when completed. Lightsource BP said it will be the largest PV project in the state.

Construction on the US$300 million Ventress solar farm is expected to begin at the end of this year, with commercial operations beginning in mid-2023. Lightsource BP was the developer and will own and operate the plant once built.

“Customer aggregation deals such as this allow businesses of varying sizes and energy needs to come together and spur meaningful development of clean and affordable energy sources in the US,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of the Americas for Lightsource BP.

“Our collaboration with Lightsource BP and McDonald’s uniquely propels our shared goal to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy,” said Renee Morin, chief sustainability officer at eBay.

As the co-owned renewables arm of petroleum giant BP, Lightsource BP has been investing heavily in solar projects recently, acquiring projects in Spain from Grupo Jorge, getting funding for additional solar plants in Australia, securing developments in Greece and extending its Portuguese pipeline.