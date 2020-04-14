Image credit: Daniel Roberts / Pixabay

Over its first few months of existence, the COVID-19 crisis has already wreaked major havoc across the world, and the solar industry has not been immune.

From hampered flows of raw materials for manufacturers to component delays for developers, both upstream and downstream PV players have already felt the weight of the pandemic as it continues its global trek, infecting hundreds of thousands and sparking talk of a worldwide recession.

Only time can confirm what the long-term implications will be from what remains a still-maturing crisis. For now, however, PV Tech will keep an eye on reports on the ground and sound out industry players to share here the latest news and developments as they come, starting with the most recent.

Saudi solar tender moves to virtual meetings and longer RFP timeframes

14 April 2020: Saudi Arabia is to adapt its green energy tender scheme to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, to ensure the awarding of 1.2GW of new solar can go forward without issue.

The country recently said the third round of its NREP tender scheme – set to contract PV projects of 700MW, 300MW and others – will use virtual meetings and extend RFP deadlines by two months to accommodate for the delays the pandemic is causing.

European solar fears power price plunge may dampen subsidy-free prospects

14 April 2020: The crash of power prices seen as Europe locks down over the COVID-19 crisis could dampen investor enthusiasm for subsidy-free solar, a SolarPower Europe webinar heard last week.

“The banks will be more conservative given the impact of these low [power] prices ... The financial conditions will be worse, and this is the aspect from COVID-19 that can impact most significantly the future of utility-scale plants”—José Donoso, general director of Spanish PV body UNEF.

Italy set to reappoint Eni, Enel bosses following COVID-19 delays - Reuters

14 April 2020: Italy is set to retain the current heads of state-owned energy groups Eni and Enel after the pandemic caused a postponement of the nominations, Reuters reports.

Citing an anonymously-speaking "senior government official", the news service claimed CEOs Claudio Descalzi (Eni) and Francesco Starace (Enel) are all but confirmed to stay for a third term.

Malaysian lawmaker assembles PV-powered buggy car during lockdown

14 April 2020: A Malaysian senator and rural electrification advocate has built a buggy vehicle powered by solar whilst quarantined over the COVID-19 emergency, outlet CNA reports.

Adrian Banie Lasimbang, who heads up rural green power firm CREATE, told the publication he had “always planned for a solar buggy, but kept putting it off” given his work driving the roll-out of small hydro projects around Malaysia.

The builder of the PV-powered buggy said he had decided to "put the concept to work" after Malaysia acted to restrict movement due to the COVID-19 crisis. Image credit: Adrian Banie Lasimbang

Portugal fast-tracks 30MW of renewable self-consumption in temporary reprieve

14 April 2020: Portugal’s government has moved to slash red tape for a sizeable batch of renewable self-consumption projects, granting a reprieve while the country fights the COVID-19 crisis.

Up to 30MW of these projects were awaiting conventional licensing but will now be awarded a provisional certificate that temporarily exempts them from certain obligations, under a new order signed by Environment minister João Pedro Matos Fernandes.

The transitory reprieve – concerning 220 self-consumption schemes, with project capacity below the 1MW mark – will lift after Portugal’s state of emergency is revoked, requiring applicants to then secure exploration certificates and pay certification fees if they have not already done so.

Austrian solar joins push for green, PV-friendly COVID-19 comeback

14 April 2020: Austrian solar representatives have called for the country to double down on renewable investment as it seeks to protect its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In calls that echo those seen Europe-wide, trade body Photovoltaic Austria recently said sustainable investments must remain the “priority” for the government, which is bound by previously set targets to deliver a fully renewable electricity system by 2030.

Targeted investments in renewable energy will help make Austria’s economy “more crisis-proof”, said Photovoltaic Austria CEO Herbert Paierl as the association shared figures suggesting that boosting solar in line with the 2030 target will alone require 200,000 new jobs.

Czech solar reps fund medical gear purchases for hospitals and nursing homes

14 April 2020: Czech solar body Solární Asociace is spearheading industry efforts to sponsor the acquisition of medical equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a recent statement, the association said members including Jufa, Decci, Energy21, Photon Energy, Easywatt and Divalia have helped fund masks and respiratory devices for hospitals and nursing homes, as well as lunches for medical staff and firefighters.

‘Climate change remains fundamental’: EBRD backs Polish solar with new loan

14 April 2020: A development financier is to support Polish solar by sponsoring a foreign player with projects in the country, amid claims climate change remains a front-of-mind issue despite COVID-19.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend 40 million Polish złoty (around US$10 million) to Estonia-based Enefit Green, who wants to expand into Polish solar by deploying a 19.2MW pipeline.

“The world is rightfully focused on the massive health and economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the EBRD’s Head of Energy EMEA Harry Boyd-Carpenter. “But climate change remains a fundamental challenge, especially in Poland with its historic reliance on coal for most of its electricity.”

Chile official: 'Essential' that renewable projects continue in time of crisis

14 April 2020: The construction of green energy plants remains a core activity as Chile seeks to underpin its electricity supply in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, a top official has said.

Speaking to local outlet El Sur de Concepción, Energy Subsecretary Francisco Javier López discussed the key role renewables can play in regions such as Biobío, where he said a US$841 million pipeline – three wind projects, coupled with one PV project – lies under construction.

According to López, it is “essential” these projects go ahead as despite the lower energy use Chile is seeing amid the pandemic, the country is also poised to witness a rise of energy demand in the future, as well as renewables.

‘O sol não para’: Brazilian PV reps launch video to highlight industry contribution

14 April 2020: Brazilian solar association ABSOLAR has released a video seeking to highlight the industry’s contribution as the country combats the COVID-19 outbreak.

