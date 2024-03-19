EDPR commissions 202MWp Portuguese solar project

The project was the product of a successful bid in Portugal’s 2019 solar PV auction, which garnered ‘record’ attention for around nine times its advertised capacity. EDP said that it is the first of the projects awarded in the auction to come online.

Duarte Bello, administrator of EDP Renováveis ​​for Europe and Latin America said that the project’s completion was a significant moment “despite the impacts of the pandemic, the geopolitical situation and the rise in raw material costs” that have affected the solar industry since the 2019 auction.

EDP said that it intends to add another 1GW of operational renewable energy capacity to its Portuguese operations by 2026. By the same date, it said that half of its entire global investment capacity would be put into large-scale solar projects and decentralised solar generation. Currently, it owns 4.3GWp of large-scale capacity and 1.7GWp of decentralised assets.

Last month, the company commissioned a solar-plus-wind project on the coast of Portugal. The development saw the 21MW Monte de Vez PV plant added to the existing São João wind farm. The two projects are co-located and share a grid connection.

Last week, London-headquartered NextEnergy Capital inaugurated a 210MW solar PV project in Santarém, Portugal.