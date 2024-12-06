Encavis commissions 114MW German solar PV project

“We are proud to have successfully commissioned this major project in Borrentin within such a short timeframe, thanks to the joint effort of our teams, our partner Encavis, and all stakeholders,” said Thorsten Blanke, managing director of Belectric. Construction of the project was completed in just nine months, having been started in March this year.

“To date, we have installed over 1.2GW of solar power in Germany. This means solar plants built by Belectric across the country now provide a nominal capacity equivalent to that of a nuclear power station.”

As part of the deal, Encavis signed a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell power generated at the project to Dutch electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Allego. The company plans to use this power to supply its network of EV charging stations.

The news follows Encavis’ announcement of plans to build an additional 500MW of solar capacity in Germany, in tandem with PV developer Innovar Solar. The commissioning of the Borrentin project also follows Encavis’ acquisition by global investment firm KKR last month, which Encavis CFO Christoph Husmann said would open “a new chapter in our company’s history”.

There is significant interest in the German solar sector currently, with the latest government innovation tender almost three times oversubscribed; the government ultimately awarded 587MW of new solar-plus-storage capacity.