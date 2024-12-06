Subscribe To Premium
Encavis commissions 114MW German solar PV project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

The Borrentin solar project in Germany.
Encavis now has 700MW of solar capacity in operation in Germany. Image: Belectric.

German independent power producer (IPP) Encavis has commissioned a 114MW solar park in Borrentin, Germany, the largest project in its German portfolio.

The project was built by German engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Belectric, and the Borrentin solar farm represents a notable milestone for both companies; Encavis now operates 700MW of solar capacity in Germany, while Belectric has now built projects with a combined capacity of 1.2GW in the country.

“We are proud to have successfully commissioned this major project in Borrentin within such a short timeframe, thanks to the joint effort of our teams, our partner Encavis, and all stakeholders,” said Thorsten Blanke, managing director of Belectric. Construction of the project was completed in just nine months, having been started in March this year.

“To date, we have installed over 1.2GW of solar power in Germany. This means solar plants built by Belectric across the country now provide a nominal capacity equivalent to that of a nuclear power station.”

As part of the deal, Encavis signed a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell power generated at the project to Dutch electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Allego. The company plans to use this power to supply its network of EV charging stations.

The news follows Encavis’ announcement of plans to build an additional 500MW of solar capacity in Germany, in tandem with PV developer Innovar Solar. The commissioning of the Borrentin project also follows Encavis’ acquisition by global investment firm KKR last month, which Encavis CFO Christoph Husmann said would open “a new chapter in our company’s history”.

There is significant interest in the German solar sector currently, with the latest government innovation tender almost three times oversubscribed; the government ultimately awarded 587MW of new solar-plus-storage capacity.

Read Next

An illustration of a Carbon manufacturing plant.

European Commission launches €3.4 billion clean energy manufacturing and battery funds

December 5, 2024
The European Commission has launched a €3.4 billion call to support the development of “innovative decarbonisation technologies in Europe".
The Danish Fields solar project in Texas.

TotalEnergies buys German renewables developer, sells US solar portfolio

December 5, 2024
TotalEnergies has sold a 50% stake in a 2GW US solar and energy storage portfolio and acquired German renewable energy developer VSB Group.
Magdalena Hilgner speaks at the 2024 Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event.
Premium

Reliable production profiles, a technology mix and supportive policies: What do PPA offtakers want?

December 5, 2024
Magdalena Hilgner of PLAY explains that projects that deliver power reliably and at a fair price will always be attractive for offtakers.
Chart showing monthly prices of solar panels in Europe

pv.index: ‘slight uptick’ in European module prices expected for December, says sun.store

December 4, 2024
As solar panel prices continue their downward trend in November, module prices are expected to face a ‘slight uptick’ in December, according to the latest pv.index report.
Karavasta-Solar-credit-Voltalia-768x576

Voltalia appoints new CEO

December 3, 2024
Robert Klein, who previously ran the company's Brazilian business, will assume the role from 1st January, 2025.
A Matrix Renewables solar project.

Matrix Renewables secures US$376 million financing for 210MW Texas solar project

December 3, 2024
Matrix Renewables has secured financing for its 210MW Stillhouse Solar project, to be built in Bell County of the US state of Texas.

