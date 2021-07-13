Solar Media
News

Enel Green Power bolsters US solar position with 3.2GW portfolio purchase

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Enel Green Power bolsters US solar position with 3.2GW portfolio purchase

News

‘Fit for 55’: Europe’s PV sector calls for raised renewable energy target

News

NREL: US utility-scale solar PV could be as cheap as US$16.89/MWh by 2030

News

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

News

Daqo New Energy announces IPO pricing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

News

Up to 50GW of solar and wind could be installed at Australian green hydrogen hub

News

Court case surrounding Tesla’s US$2.6bn SolarCity takeover begins

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

JinkoSolar combines TOPCon cells with new welding and packaging tech for new module record

News

Alliant Energy breaks ground on 675MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

News
The Roadrunner Solare 2 project, one of Enel Green Power’s existing solar sites in the US. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Green Power has bolstered its position in the US solar and energy storage markets by acquiring a 3.2GWdc portfolio of solar and solar-storage projects.

The portfolio comprises 24 development-stage projects spread across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States, specifically in the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri and Colorado.

The portfolio has been acquired from Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture between renewables developer Dakota Power Partners and Eolian.

It includes around 450MW of energy storage capacity, which Enel said were part of several projects planned for the Mid-Atlantic region in order to capture additional revenue streams on offer there.

The deal will add to Enel Green Power’s North America division’s existing presence in the US. It was five solar and wind projects under construction in Texas with a combined generation capacity of 2.3GW, as well as 600MW of battery energy storage projects spread across the US.

In total, Enel Green Power North America manages around 6.6GW of renewable capacity in North America.

Georgios Papadimitriou, president and CEO at Enel Green Power North America, said the acquisition would accelerate the company’s plans for the market.

“These projects will play a key role in our efforts to help states reach their clean energy targets, spur job creation and meet rising corporate demand for renewables,” he said.

Enel’s acquisition comes as competition in the US market heats up. Last month, oil and gas major BP acquired a 9GW portfolio of solar PV projects in the US from 7X Energy.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
