Waaree Energies acquires Enel Green Power India

Enel Green Power India has a solar PV and wind portfolio of 640MW. Image: Waaree

Indian solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies has entered in a share purchase agreement with Italian renewables company Enel Green Power Development for the acquisition of its Indian subsidiary.

The acquisition would be for all the share capital of Enel Green Power India for a total of up to INR7.92 billion (US$91 million), subject to customary closing adjustments.