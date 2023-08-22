Enel Green Power starts construction of 80MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

The project includes the installation of 131,000 bifacial monocrystalline solar panels of 615W each.

Chile has seen a rise in solar-plus-storage projects either being constructed or reaching commercial operations this year, including the largest energy storage in all of Latin America by energy company AES Andes which reached commercial operation last month and has a capacity of 180MW of solar PV and an output of 112MW of energy storage. Unlike Enel Green Power Chile, AES Andes built its project in the solar hotbed region of Antofagasta where most of the solar PV capacity is located in Chile.

The subsidiary of Italian utility Enel has currently an installed capacity of more than 2GW of solar PV in Chile, among them the country’s largest single solar facility with 398MW of capacity.

Chile is seeking multiple gigawatts of energy storage to be deployed before the end of the decade, to which end it passed a bill late last year to facilitate energy storage activity in the country’s electricity market.

