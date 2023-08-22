News

Enel Green Power starts construction of 80MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

By Cameron Murray
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar-plus-storage plant located in the Metropolitan Region in Chile is the second hybrid project in the country for Enel Green Power. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Green Power Chile has started construction of an 80MW solar-plus-storage project in the Metropolitan Region of the country.

Located near the capital, the Don Humberto Park project will also have a 67MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project includes the installation of 131,000 bifacial monocrystalline solar panels of 615W each.

Chile has seen a rise in solar-plus-storage projects either being constructed or reaching commercial operations this year, including the largest energy storage in all of Latin America by energy company AES Andes which reached commercial operation last month and has a capacity of 180MW of solar PV and an output of 112MW of energy storage. Unlike Enel Green Power Chile, AES Andes built its project in the solar hotbed region of Antofagasta where most of the solar PV capacity is located in Chile.

The subsidiary of Italian utility Enel has currently an installed capacity of more than 2GW of solar PV in Chile, among them the country’s largest single solar facility with 398MW of capacity.

Chile is seeking multiple gigawatts of energy storage to be deployed before the end of the decade, to which end it passed a bill late last year to facilitate energy storage activity in the country’s electricity market.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news which has more information related to the storage side of the project.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.
bess, chile, enel green power, energy storage, hybrid project, solar construction, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023