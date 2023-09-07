Enfinity Global secures US$428 million to fund 17GW portfolio

“We are very pleased to partner with ICG in order to accelerate the execution of our projects and address our customers’ 24/7 renewable energy needs. ICG’s strong track record in enabling companies to scale, and their vision for the future of the industry, makes them the perfect partner for Enfinity Global,” said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global.

Enfinity Global has been expanding in recent months, including a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft for 34GWh of solar energy produced at one of its Italian PV facilities in April. It also secured €142 million for solar PV projects with a capacity of 112MW in Italy.