Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EU launches toolbox to accelerate clean energy, falls short on energy storage

By Andy Colthorpe
April 24, 2026
Policy, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

EU launches toolbox to accelerate clean energy, falls short on energy storage

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters

News

Australian Energy Market Commission proposes 20-year distribution planning framework to ease solar curtailment

News

Dutch startup Resilicon granted NZIA support for new European polysilicon plant

News

Masdar forms renewables JV with Montenegro state utility

News

EBRD to finance 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Hungary

News

Global Solar Council appoints new strategic board

News

Amperon unveils probabilistic forecasting tools for solar and wind assets

News

New York state grants siting permits to 125MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Polish 204MW solar PV plant begins balancing services, ‘first of its kind’ in country

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Teresa Ribera at press conference for AccelerateEU
Teresa Ribera, EC’s executive vice-president for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition said AccelerateEU aims to boost deployment of homegrown clean energy. Image: © European Union, 2026, licensed under CC BY 4.0

The European Commission (EC) has launched a new strategy to address the fossil fuel energy crisis in the Middle East and accelerate the “shift to homegrown, clean energies”, said EC president Ursula von der Leyen.

Called AccelerateEU, the new set of measures from the EC responds to a March request from EU heads of government to present “a toolbox of targeted temporary measures to address the recent spikes in the prices of imported fossil fuels arising from the crisis in the Middle East”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Among the measures proposed earlier this week are a decision to set a single electrification target across the EU, supported by the Industrial Decarbonisation Bank and a request to Member States to lower taxes on electricity.

The EC also proposed accelerating the shift to homegrown clean energy and improving grid networks, including reforms to network tariffs and taxation.

Moreover, the EC recognised that public funding will be insufficient to cover a projected €660 billion investment in the energy transition to 2030 and seeks to mobilise private investment through the Clean Energy Investment Strategy. A Clean Energy Investment Summit will be organised to bring financial services industry stakeholders to the table. 

“This communication aims at reinforcing EU coordination and protect the most vulnerable while accelerating deployment of homegrown clean energy and electrification to make a real and lasting difference,” said Teresa Ribera, EC’s executive vice-president for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.

The plan, AccelerateEU, “will bring both immediate and more structural relief measures to European citizens and businesses,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

However, clearer measures for solar PV and other renewables, such as energy storage, have yet to be proposed.

The EC said that AccelerateEU is “one part of the Commission’s dynamic response” and will evolve as the situation develops. EU leaders will discuss the measures in a meeting this week (23-24 April), while the Commission will present an Electrification Action Plan in the coming months. This plan aims to set an ambitious electrification target and measures to remove barriers to electrification from the industrial, transport and building sectors.

Commission ‘fails to propose concrete measures’ for energy storage

Furthermore, AccelerateEU also recognises that EU energy storage capacity needs to scale dramatically to the order of 200GW by 2030, largely driven by battery deployments.

“Renewable-based electrification is the most effective way for Europe to cut its fossil fuel import dependence, and AccelerateEU rightly puts it at the centre of the EU’s crisis response,” the deputy CEO of trade association SolarPower Europe, Dries Acke, said in a statement responding to the proposals.

However, while welcoming the decision to set an EU electrification target and scale up energy storage deployment, Acke said the EC had failed “to propose concrete measures to get to these levels of battery storage and other non-fossil flexibility,” which he described as essential in reducing the impact of international gas prices on electricity prices in Europe.

The European trade body is calling for a market-based mechanism to boost non-fossil fuel flexibility, which could secure electricity supply and lower wholesale electricity prices, Acke added.

“AccelerateEU set the direction under crisis conditions. Delivering on the energy transition now means pairing ambition with financing tools that make it future-proof,” concluded Acke.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
energy storage, eu, european commission, european union, grid, investment, policy and legislation, solarpower europe

Read Next

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters

April 24, 2026
The European Commission has reportedly banned EU funds from supporting energy projects using Chinese-made inverters.
European Energy's Lancaster solar project in Australia.

Australia: European Energy’s 31MW Mulwala solar PV plant registered in AEMO system

April 23, 2026
The 31MW Mulwala Solar Farm in New South Wales has been registered in the Australian Energy Market Operator's Market Management System (MMS).
New York is aiming to reach a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040. Image: Con Edison.

New York State Senate passes ASAP Act to deploy 20GW distributed solar by 2035

April 22, 2026
The New York State Senate has passed the Accelerate Solar for Affordable Power (ASAP) Act, which targets to install 20GW of distributed energy capacity by 2035.
Ed Miliband walks in front of solar panels.

UK government to implement measures to decouple electricity prices from gas market

April 22, 2026
The UK government, through the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, has set a series of measures to decouple the electricity prices from gas market volatility.
Solar PV capacity expanded by around 12% year-on-year in 2025, lifting cumulative global installed capacity to approximately 2.8TW, according to IEA data. Image: IEA.

Global solar PV additions exceed 600GW in 2025, says IEA

April 20, 2026
Solar PV accounted for more than a quarter of total global energy demand growth in 2025, becoming the single largest contributor to new energy supply, according to the International Energy Agency.
Ksenia Dray headshot.
Premium

Solar auctions to provide security in France as corporate PPAs remain second choice

April 17, 2026
France remains an 'attractive' solar market, and a 'stable environment' for potential investors, according to Ksenia Dray.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Dutch startup Resilicon granted NZIA support for new European polysilicon plant

News

Chinese solar exports hit record 68GW in March 2026 – Ember

News

Australian Energy Market Commission proposes 20-year distribution planning framework to ease solar curtailment

News

Australia: European Energy’s 31MW Mulwala solar PV plant registered in AEMO system

News

Construction underway at Botswana’s 500MW Maun solar-plus-storage project

News

Freedom Forever files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with $500 million debts

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain