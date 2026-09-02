EU solar delivers savings of more than €30 billion since start of Iran conflict – SPE

Europe’s cumulative savings via avoided fossil fuel imports stood at €10 billion in May and €20 billion in July. Image: European Energy.

Europe’s operational solar PV projects have eliminated the need for more than €30 billion (US$34.74 billion) in gas imports in the six months since the start of the conflict in Iran, according to trade body SolarPower Europe.

The organisation argues that the summer months have helped drive these savings further, as the output of solar projects has increased and fossil fuel prices have increased. To illustrate these trends, figures from thinktank Ember show that solar PV accounted for a record 25% of the EU’s monthly generation in June, while data from the International Monetary Fund and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis show that global natural gas prices increased 60.2% between February and July this year, lining up with the start of the conflict in Iran.