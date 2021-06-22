Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

News

Solar’s upstream and downstream must avoid ‘gaming’ on price as supply chain bottlenecks bite

Features, Interviews

Repsol opens maiden solar farm in net zero milestone

News

NextEnergy Capital secures US$232m for solar investments in OECD countries

News

UK trial sees solar provide voltage control services with potential to unlock 1.5GW of new capacity

News

US senator calls for solar manufacturing tax credit to drive down ‘prohibitive costs’

News

More than 100 industry representatives call on Biden to enact 10-year ITC extension

News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Fortum has developed and constructed 680MW of solar in India since 2013. Image: Fortum.

Finnish utility Fortum has secured a deal to divest two solar projects in India totalling 500MW of capacity to private equity firm Actis.

The transaction includes the 250MW Pavagada II project in Karnataka that Fortum won the rights to in 2018 and that completed last year. The park has a fixed tariff of INR2.85/kWh for its output to the grid for 25 years. The second project is the 250MW Rajasthan facility that the utility secured the rights to in 2019 and has a fixed tariff of INR2.48/kWh for 25 years.

Total consideration from the divestment on a debt- and cash-free basis is expected to be approximately €280 million (US$333 million).

Fortum, which has developed and constructed 680MW of solar in India since 2013, also revealed that it has signed an agreement with Actis that will see the partners target further investments in the country’s PV sector.

For Actis, the deal comes less than a year after the emerging market investor completed the acquisition of two projects in India totalling 400MW from independent power producer Acme.

India installed 2,105MW of solar in the first quarter of 2021, taking the country’s total cumulative capacity to 44.2GW, according to consultancy Bridge to India, which said deployment in future quarters could be impacted by lockdown measures and rising project execution costs.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
actis, fortum, india, karnataka, project acquisition, rajasthan, utility

Read Next

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

June 18, 2021
Spanish utility Acciona has set a price range for its planned initial public offering (IPO) of its renewables division of up to €29.76 (US$35.36), potentially valuing the business unit at as much as €9.8 billion (US$11.6 billion).

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

June 18, 2021
UNOPS Sustainable Investments in Infrastructure and Innovation (S3i) has signed an agreement to invest in a 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan, India

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

June 16, 2021
EQT infrastructure has announced a takeover bid for Solarpack, which owns approximately 450MW of operational solar PV projects.

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

June 16, 2021
Azure Power Global saw its cost of deploying solar fall by nearly 19% last year, but the company still recorded a net loss of US$38.1 million in the quarter ending 31 March 2021 despite a year-on-year increase in revenue.

US solar hits 100GW milestone but supply issues could hinder growth prospects

June 15, 2021
The US installed more than 5GWdc of solar capacity in Q1 2021, taking its cumulative capacity past the 100GW barrier, but supply chain constraints could pose a major barrier to further growth.

A2A, Ardian sign deal to cooperate on multi-billion-euro clean project pipeline

June 9, 2021
Italian utility A2A has said it will be able to accelerate its renewable generation growth plans thanks to a new partnership with investment house Ardian, as the partners establish what they claim will be Italy’s second-largest platform focused on the energy transition.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

SNEC 2021: Sungrow FPV sees strong potential for offshore floating solar

News

Canada seeks dispute settlement over ‘unwarranted’ US solar trade tariffs

News

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021