Subscribe
Group Licence
News

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

News

Tongwei in first place to secure 3GW module tender from China Resources Power

News

Globeleq to develop green hydrogen hub in Egpyt with 9GW of solar and wind

News

SolarEdge faces potential US import ban as ITC launches investigation

News

Italy to allocate US$1.5 billion for 375MW of agrivoltaics

News

US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

News

Totalenergies completes first C&I project since SunPower acquisition

News

Australia will need 1.9TW of solar to reach net zero by 2050 – report

News

LONGi ships 18GW+ of modules in H1, calls TOPCon ‘transitionary’ as it targets HPBC development

News

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
First Solar’s US module manufacturing capacity is expected to reach 10GWdc by 2025. Image: First Solar.

Thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar will invest up to US$1.2 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in the US, including setting up a vertically integrated factory in the country’s Southeast with an annual capacity of 3.5GWdc.

The US-headquartered company plans to invest up to US$1 billion in the new factory – its fourth in the country – which is expected to begin operations in 2025.

First Solar will also invest US$185 million in upgrading and expanding its manufacturing footprint in Ohio, where it has two operating facilities and is currently ramping up a third.

Mark Widmar, CEO at First Solar, said that in passing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration have “entrusted our industry with the responsibility of enabling America’s clean energy future and we must meet the moment in a manner that is both timely and sustainable”.

He added: “This investment is an important step towards achieving self-sufficiency in solar technology, which, in turn, supports America’s energy security ambitions, its deployment of solar at scale, and its ability to lead with innovation.”

Signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month, the IRA includes a US$0.07/Wdc manufacturing tax credit for solar modules. Other PV components eligible for manufacturing credits include cells, wafers, backsheets, polysilicon, inverters and trackers.

Recent weeks have seen a spike in US solar manufacturing announcements, with Meyer Burger securing a long-term deal to supply at least 3.75GW of US-made modules, SPI Energy revealing plans to begin producing wafers and REC Silicon saying its efforts to restart operations at its Moses Lake polysilicon production facility are underpinned by the IRA.

US-based tracker manufacturers, meanwhile, told PV Tech Premium they are planning to ramp up production in the country on the back of provisions included in the IRA.

Alongside constructing the new factory in the Southeast, First Solar will expand its two operating facilities in Perrysburg and Lake Township, Ohio, by 600MWdc to 3.6GWdc of annual Series 6 module capacity.

It will also expand its third Ohio factory, due to be commissioned in the first half of 2023, to 3.5GWdc of annual Series 7 module capacity.

The new investments are forecast to increase First Solar’s US module manufacturing capacity to more than 10GWdc by 2025.

The company also operates factories in Vietnam and Malaysia and is setting up a 3.3GWdc plant in India that is set to be commissioned in the second half of 2023.

On completion of its US and India expansion plans, First Solar expects to have more than 20GWdc of annual global manufacturing capacity in 2025.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cadtel, domestic manufacturing, first solar, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, mark widmar, ohio, thin-film, us solar

Read Next

SolarEdge faces potential US import ban as ITC launches investigation

August 30, 2022
SolarEdge Technologies’ solar power optimisers and inverters could face an import ban into the US after the country’s International Trade Commission (ITC) said it would begin an investigation following a complaint filed by optimiser provider Ampt.
PV Tech Premium

US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

August 29, 2022
US tracker manufacturers are planning to ramp up production capacity as they take advantage of support included in the country’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

August 29, 2022
Solar module prices for international markets are expected to fall in tandem with forecasted polysilicon price reductions as of 2023, according to research from Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

Amp Energy secures US$155 million financing for community solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

August 26, 2022
Toronto-based renewables developer Amp Energy has closed on a US$155 million tax equity and debt financing round for its solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US.

SPI Energy to start manufacturing solar wafers in the US

August 25, 2022
PV project developer and EPC firm SPI Energy has signed a letter of intent to secure 1.5GW of solar wafer manufacturing equipment for a US production facility.
PV Tech Premium

How the US ‘solarcoaster’ has taken developers for a ride despite hopes for change

August 24, 2022
The US solar market was widely expected to thrive this year, but various policy headwinds have destabilised the module procurement market and created uncertainty to such an extent installations stalled. Liam Stoker reflects on events of the last 12 months.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

News

LONGi ships 18GW+ of modules in H1, calls TOPCon ‘transitionary’ as it targets HPBC development

News

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon price rises for the 28th time this year as China calls for deeper industrial management

News

Amp Energy secures US$155 million financing for community solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

News

California’s Senate passes Solar Access Act designed to speed up residential PV permitting

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022