Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

By Will Norman
November 24, 2025
Manufacturing, Modules, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

News

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

Interviews

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

FRV submits 200MW solar-plus-storage development to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

JUWI sells 156MW Greek solar portfolio to Mirova, retains EPC and O&M roles

News

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The US$1.1 billion facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, produced its first modules in July 2025. Image: First Solar

US solar module manufacturer First Solar has inaugurated its 3.5GW vertically integrated manufacturing facility in the state of Louisiana, the company’s fifth factory in the US.

The US$1.1 billion facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, produced its first PV modules in July 2025, “several months ahead of schedule,” according to First Solar, which it attributed to the protectionist trade and industrial policies implemented by the Trump administration.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Once fully ramped in 2026, the new facility will bring First Solar’s US nameplate cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module manufacturing capacity to 14GW.

First Solar produces its Series 7 modules at the site using US-made glass and steel. Production processes at the site are supported by “high-tech” artificial intelligence (AI), using “computer vision and deep learning to automatically detect defects in solar panels during production,“ First Solar said.

“This is, beyond doubt, one of the most advanced solar manufacturing facilities in the world and it represents the very best of American manufacturing innovation,” said Kuntal Kumar Verma, chief manufacturing officer, First Solar. 

The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Ohio, one in Alabama and research & development (R&D) centres in Ohio and California. Last week, it confirmed that it would build another 3.7GW thin-film PV module assembly facility in South Carolina next year to complete “final assembly” of Series 6 modules produced at its international facilities.

First Solar has made a flurry of announcement and deals since the US budget reconciliation bill – the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) – which put greater restrictions on the use of materials from “foreign entities of concern” (FEOC) and reduced federal tax incentives for solar developments.

By producing CdTe thin-film modules, First Solar is removed from the China-dominated silicon supply chain, which exposes most US solar manufacturers to FEOC restrictions. The company said it expects its products to be fully FEOC-compliant.

CEO Mark Widmar has previously said that the Trump administration’s policies “strengthen” First Solar’s position, even as analysts forecast that the market will significantly contract and condemn “politicised” attacks on renewables.  

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
cadmium telluride, first solar, pv modules, us, us manufacturing

Read Next

Ksenia Dray RES Group crop
Premium

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

November 24, 2025
PV Talk: RES Group's Ksenia Dray discusses how European solar developers are reshaping strategies to maintain project viability in challenging market conditions.
A CPS Energy solar project.

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

November 21, 2025
CPS Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to acquire 600MW of new solar capacity through power purchase agreements (PPA).
Image: Arevon Energy

Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

November 20, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon Energy has begun construction on a 124MW solar PV project in Illinois, its first utility-scale project in the state.
Image: US DOE

Report: US DOE will need to invest US$25 billion in energy security by 2030

November 19, 2025
The US Department of Energy (DOE) will need to invest US$25 billion by 2030 to maintain its position as a leader in the global energy sector.
Rooftop solar panels.

‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

November 18, 2025
TOPCon solar modules show signs of accelerated degradation, which undermines the long warranties promised by many manufacturers, according to new findings from German researchers.
George Touloupas headshot.
Premium

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

November 18, 2025
PV Talk: George Touloupas of Intertek CEA explains how the regulatory environment is ratcheting up for the solar supply chain.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

Germany’s first grid-balancing solar project might be a ‘paradigm shift’ for energy

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal