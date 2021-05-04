Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects

Latest

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

News

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

News

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Amp Energy plans 1.3GW of solar at South Australia renewables hub

News

Corporate renewable energy sourcing: driving global decarbonisation efforts

Features, Guest Blog

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News

Generac’s C&I business returns to growth as net sales rise 70%

News

Scatec boosted by new hydropower assets and completion of solar parks

News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Toshiba Corporation.

PV manufacturer and Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member First Solar has partnered with a Norwegian hydrogen power company to develop a portfolio of green hydrogen production facilities.

As part of the project, First Solar and Norway’s Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS will work together to develop a power plant control and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

The companies said in a statement that the SCADA system is “critical” to optimise solar-plus-hydrogen power projects and generate low-cost electricity as a result.

Mark Windmar, First Solar’s chief executive, said that the company’s expertise in producing CadTel solar technology makes it “well positioned to address the market need for large-scale green hydrogen.” The manufacturer hit a nameplate Series 6 CdTe thin film manufacturing capacity of 7.9GW in the first three months of 2021, having implemented various cell efficiencies programs, established yield improvements and boosted line throughputs across six production facilities.

“As solar energy becomes mainstream, this is an excellent example of how we will power the new alternatives.”

It is the latest green hydrogen collaboration announced this spring, after energy companies Iberdrola, Total Eren and EDF Renewables all said they will partner with others to develop low-emissions hydrogen power systems in the past month.

More recently, fellow SMSL member LONGi Green Energy signed a strategic agreement with Chinese oil and gas major Sinopec to cooperate on green hydrogen development. The news came shortly after LONGi announced the establishment of a new business unit dedicated to the low carbon energy.

A recent report from BloombergNEF has predicted that green hydrogen may become cheaper than natural gas by 2050 if costs in the solar sector continue to fall, but renewable energy investor Smartenergy told PV Tech last month that the industry still faces key challenges around system integration, government support and project scale.

Analysis from IHS Markit estimates that when electrolysis costs fall below US$2/kg, that is when green hydrogen starts becoming competitive with hydrogen produced with fossil fuels. Earlier this year a group of 30 solar developers, utilities, gas transmission system operators, infrastructure funds and consultants founded a new coalition to bring the cost of green hydrogen down below this by 2030, adding 95GW of solar and 67GW of electrolysis capacity by the end of the decade.

Jon André Løkke, Nel’s chief executive officer, said that the company will “leverage our capabilities to extend our common product offering the end customer with a target to be able to deliver the lowest total cost of solar to hydrogen.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
edf renewables, first solar, green hydrogen, hydrogen, hydrogen electrolysis, longi green energy, nel, solar module super league, total eren

Read Next

Amp Energy plans 1.3GW of solar at South Australia renewables hub

May 4, 2021
Canada-based renewables company Amp Energy will a develop portfolio of large-scale PV projects and battery energy storage systems as part of an AU$2 billion (US$1.55 billion) hub in South Australia.

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

April 28, 2021
Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has partnered with oil and gas majors bp and Enagas on a feasibility study to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Valencia.

Iberdrola partners with ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa on green hydrogen initiative

April 23, 2021
Spanish energy group Iberdrola is hoping to launch a solar-plus-hydrogen power project to decarbonise ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa’s production process.

US ROUND-UP: Maxeon raises US$150.8m, SunPower returns to large-scale solar projects, National Grid signs three solar PPAs

April 22, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar sector, including distributed solar specialist SunPower's return to large-scale power systems, panel maker Maxeon's share offering, and developer National Grid Renewables' PPA with Hershey, Home Depot and NRG.

Solar developers rush on Brazil ahead of subsidy phase out

April 21, 2021
International renewables developers are rushing to secure projects in Brazil before the government takes away subsidies for new solar and wind farm installations next year.

Total Eren, Province Resources partner for 8GW Australian green hydrogen project

April 20, 2021
A solar- and wind-powered green hydrogen plant in Western Australia has secured the backing of France-based independent power producer Total Eren.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

China Q1 solar installs top 5.5GW as groundwork is laid for expected end of year rush

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021