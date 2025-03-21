Subscribe To Premium
FRV Australia acquires 190MW hybrid solar PV and energy storage site in Victoria

By George Heynes
Deriva Energy commissions 100MW PV plant in Mississippi, US

Flexibility ‘holds key’ to supporting Europe’s energy transition – report

OCI Holdings to build 2GW solar cell plant in Texas

Tax credit uncertainty risks ‘tens of billions’ in US renewables investment – ACORE

Lightsource bp to supply major NSW coal export terminal from 450MW solar plant in Australia

Acciona Energía secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

NorthStar Clean Energy secures US$334 million for 250MW Michigan PV

Dimension Energy upsizes credit facility to support 3.5GW community solar portfolio

Meta, RWE in 200MW solar PV PPA, powering tech giant’s post-Trump move to Texas

FRV Australia’s Walla Walla PV plant (pictured) was energised late last year. Image: FRV Australia.

Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has acquired a 190MW hybrid solar PV and energy storage project in Victoria from Acen Australia.

Confirmed earlier this week (18 March), the developer, which is a part of Jameel Energy and the Canadian infrastructure fund OMERS, will acquire the Axedale project, located 20km east of Bendigo, a former gold rush boom town to the north of state capital Melbourne.

The project features 140MWac of solar PV generation coupled with a 50MW/100MWh 2-hour duration battery energy storage system (BESS). Acen Australia secured a connection agreement with AusNet and AEMO in December last year.

Baker & McKenzie advised FRV on the acquisition, which was completed without external financing.

Carlo Frigerio, CEO of FRV Australia, said the acquisition of the Axedale project underscores the company’s commitment to developing projects that incorporate energy storage in Australia.

The acquisition of Axedale underscores our commitment to developing innovative projects that blend renewable energy and storage, key elements for ensuring grid stability and advancing towards a cleaner, more efficient energy system,” Frigerio said.

FRV Australia has been expanding its development pipeline in the country. In July last year, it secured an AU$1.2 billion (US$780 million) refinancing facility to finance a 1GW solar PV portfolio of eight projects.

One of the projects that received funding is the 353MW Walla Walla solar PV power plant located in New South Wales. The site was energised in November and will supply power to a data centre owned by tech giant Microsoft through a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Alongside Walla Walla, several other projects benefited from the funding, including the 125MW Lilyvale56MW Moree90MW Sebastopol83.7MW Goonumbla, 115MW Metz, 106MW Winton and 2.45MWdc Dalby projects.

Solar-plus-storage in Australia

Several solar-plus-storage projects have taken strides forward in recent months, including French energy major TotalEnergies’ 320MW Middlebrook solar-plus-storage project in Tamworth, northeast New South Wales and Acen Australia’s 320MW Deeargee solar PV power plant.

One of the largest solar-plus-storage projects in Australia comes in the form of Spanish solar developer X-Elio’s 720MW North Burnett Renewable Energy Hub in Queensland. The project features a 4-hour duration 720MW/2,880MWh BESS co-located with the solar PV power plant.

Should X-Elio secure the necessary approvals for the project, the developer expects construction to last around 36 months. The project is expected to have an operational life of 30 years. At the end of its life, the power plant will either be decommissioned or repowered with new solar equipment.

Earlier this month, German renewable energy developer ib vogt has announced a new 120MW solar-plus-storage project in the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in New South Wales.

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
Flexibility ‘holds key’ to supporting Europe’s energy transition – report

March 20, 2025
A study from consultancy LCP Delta has underlined the importance of flexibility to Europe’s energy transition as the dominance of renewable energy generation grows.  
Tax credit uncertainty risks ‘tens of billions’ in US renewables investment – ACORE

March 20, 2025
Uncertainty over tax credits could cause 84% of investors and 73% of developers to decrease their activity in renewable energy, according to ACORE.
NorthStar Clean Energy secures US$334 million for 250MW Michigan PV

March 19, 2025
The US$334 million will support the construction of the 200MW Branch and the 50MW Genesee Solar projects in Michigan.
Meta, RWE in 200MW solar PV PPA, powering tech giant’s post-Trump move to Texas

March 19, 2025
Meta has signed offtake deals for various utility-scale PV projects, many of which are in Texas, where it has relocated some operations.
Zelestra secures 220MW/1GWh solar-plus-storage PPA in Chile

March 19, 2025
Spanish renewables developer Zelestra has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with gas provider Abastible for a solar-plus-storage plant in Chile.
How to optimise India’s salvo of renewable energy tenders

March 19, 2025
PV Talk: Prabhakar Sharma from JMK Research talks to PV Tech Premium on the challenges of realising the potential of India's renewable energy tenders.

Deriva Energy commissions 100MW PV plant in Mississippi, US

T1 Energy selects Texas for 5GW solar cell plant, module ramp up ahead of plans

OCI Holdings to build 2GW solar cell plant in Texas

Acciona Energía secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

Zelestra secures 220MW/1GWh solar-plus-storage PPA in Chile

Tax credit uncertainty risks ‘tens of billions’ in US renewables investment – ACORE

