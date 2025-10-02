Subscribe To Premium
FRV Australia brings 300MW solar PV power plant with Microsoft PPA to full operation

By George Heynes
Construction of the Walla Walla Solar Farm (pictured) was managed by EPC contractor Gransolar. Image: FRV Australia.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has announced the completion of its largest solar project to date, the 300MW Walla Walla Solar Farm in New South Wales.

Confirmed yesterday (1 October), the Walla Walla solar PV power plant has reached full commercial operation status. It represents FRV Australia’s eighth operational project and brings the company’s total Australian capacity to 993MW across its portfolio.

Located in the Riverina region of New South Wales, approximately 40km north of Albury, the facility spans 605 hectares and incorporates approximately 700,000 solar modules using single-axis tracking technology.

The solar power plant operates under a 15-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft to supply renewable energy for the technology giant’s Australian data centre operations.

FRV Australia CEO Carlo Frigerio highlighted that the Walla Walla Solar Farm represents the company’s largest Australian project and showcases both their dedication to the nation’s renewable energy objectives.

“Walla Walla is our largest project in Australia and demonstrates our commitment to the country’s renewable energy goals. It reflects the capability of our team to deliver complex infrastructure and the strength of our partnerships with global leaders like Microsoft,” Frigerio stated.

The solar PV power plant will generate approximately 720GWh of clean energy annually. The facility achieved its first power generation in November 2024.

Construction of the Walla Walla Solar Farm was managed by Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor Gransolar, with financing support from multiple institutions, including the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), ING, and Export Development Canada. The CEFC committed AU$100 million in senior debt finance for the project’s development.

FRV Australia’s renewables and energy storage portfolio

FRV Australia’s portfolio expansion continues with recent strategic acquisitions and developments.

Earlier in 2024, the company announced the acquisition of the 190MW Axedale Hybrid Solar & Battery Storage Project and commenced construction of the 100MW/200MWh Terang BESS in Victoria.

The company’s operational portfolio includes diverse projects across multiple Australian states.

In Queensland, FRV operates the 125MW Lilyvale and the 2.45MWdc Dalby solar PV power plants, while Victoria hosts the 106MW Winton Solar Farm. New South Wales accommodates several facilities, including the 70MW Goonumbla, 115MW Metz, 56MW Moree, and 90MW Sebastopol solar PV power plants, alongside the newly operational Walla Walla facility.

FRV Australia is a subsidiary of renewables developer FRV, owned by Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian pension fund OMERS. The parent company maintains a global presence with operations spanning multiple continents and a diverse renewable energy portfolio.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
