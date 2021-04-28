Solar Media
News

FTC Solar downgrades listing price ahead of IPO

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

FTC Solar downgrades listing price ahead of IPO

News

Array Technologies continues momentum with 4GW tracker contract

News

Enphase beats Q1 guidance but semiconductor shortages weigh heavy on forecasts

News

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

News

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

Features

Meyer Burger shares more product details as heterojunction series is unveiled

News

Intersolar Europe postponed until October 2021

News

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

News

US ROUND-UP: Leeward adds 580MW capacity in Indiana to portfolio, Ørsted lands PPA for 200MW Texas project, Navisun launches pollination programme

News

The technologies behind Canadian Solar’s 600W+ module range

Features, Guest Blog
FTC Solar’s Voyager tracker system. Image: FTC Solar.

FTC Solar has downgraded the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) and will list at a price of US$13 per share, rather than initial target range of US$18 – 20.

FTC last week confirmed in a revised S-1 filing its intent to offer up to 21.3 million shares of common stock at between US$18 – 20, aiming to raise as much as US$423.6 million in a listing that would value the company at up to US$1.6 billion.

Those 21.3 million shares were to be made up of 18.4 million shares of common stock in a preliminary offering with a further 2.7 million shares to be allocated at the underwriter’s permission.

Having revised the listing price downward, FTC has committed additional shares to the listing, and will now make 19,840,000 shares of common stock available initially, with an additional 2,976,000 shares held under a 30-day option.

As a result, a total of 22,816,000 shares in FTC will be made available, with gross proceeds set to stand at up to US296.6 million.

The revised listing price and share offering would therefore value FTC at around US$1.36 billion.

Shares are expected to begin trading upon the Nasdaq Global Market’s opening today (28 April 2021) and the offering is slated to close on 30 April 2021.

finance, ftc solar, initial public offering, investment, ipo, nasdaq, trackers

