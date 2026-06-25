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Galileo advances 630MW French renewable energy pipeline

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

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Planned submissions comprise five agriPV projects totalling 69MWp and six onshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 89MW. Image: Galileo Energies Nouvelles.

French independent power producer (IPP) Galileo Energies Nouvelles is progressing a 630MW renewable energy pipeline in France, with permitting applications for 11 projects expected to be submitted in the coming months.

Galileo Energies Nouvelles plans to submit planning applications for five agrivoltaic (agriPV) projects totalling 69MWp, and six onshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 89MW, in the next three months. These are part of a pipeline of renewable energy projects that includes 241MWp of solar PV, 270MW of onshore wind and 120MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

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Separately, the developer launched the public consultation phase for its 3.25MWp Goasorguen solar project in May as it continues to expand its French renewables portfolio.

Ingmar Wilhelm, CEO of Galileo, said: “With an accelerating development pipeline of more than 630MW across solar, onshore wind and BESS projects in France, Galileo Energies Nouvelles is becoming a strong and diversified renewable energy platform that will make a meaningful contribution to supplying customers with green electricity and enhancing energy resilience for both France and Europe.”

The developer also expects a 7MWp ground-mounted solar PV project to enter the construction phase in 2027. Alongside its solar projects, Galileo Energies Nouvelles has also secured environmental authorisations for an additional wind project.

Galileo Energies Nouvelles is part of the Galileo Group and has a 17GW pipeline spanning solar PV, energy storage, and onshore and offshore wind projects. In Italy, the IPP is advancing a renewable energy pipeline of more than 3GW and recently sold three solar PV projects totalling 19MW.

Meanwhile, in Spain, it is developing a 1.4GW portfolio that includes 100MW of grid-secured solar capacity. In France, the company manages more than 140MW of wind and solar projects following its acquisition of Quenea’s large-scale project business.

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