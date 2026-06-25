Galileo advances 630MW French renewable energy pipeline

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Separately, the developer launched the public consultation phase for its 3.25MWp Goasorguen solar project in May as it continues to expand its French renewables portfolio.

Ingmar Wilhelm, CEO of Galileo, said: “With an accelerating development pipeline of more than 630MW across solar, onshore wind and BESS projects in France, Galileo Energies Nouvelles is becoming a strong and diversified renewable energy platform that will make a meaningful contribution to supplying customers with green electricity and enhancing energy resilience for both France and Europe.”

The developer also expects a 7MWp ground-mounted solar PV project to enter the construction phase in 2027. Alongside its solar projects, Galileo Energies Nouvelles has also secured environmental authorisations for an additional wind project.

Galileo Energies Nouvelles is part of the Galileo Group and has a 17GW pipeline spanning solar PV, energy storage, and onshore and offshore wind projects. In Italy, the IPP is advancing a renewable energy pipeline of more than 3GW and recently sold three solar PV projects totalling 19MW.

Meanwhile, in Spain, it is developing a 1.4GW portfolio that includes 100MW of grid-secured solar capacity. In France, the company manages more than 140MW of wind and solar projects following its acquisition of Quenea’s large-scale project business.