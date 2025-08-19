Subscribe To Premium
Geronimo Power breaks ground on 125MW solar PV plant in Michigan

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
The new solar PV plant is located nearby an operational project in the Clinton and Monroe counties in Michigan
The project will be located near the operational MiSolar Portfolio, pictured above. Image: Geronimo Power.

Independent power producer Geronimo Power has started construction on a 125MW solar PV plant in the Midwest US state of Michigan.

Located in Jackson County, the project is expected to be operational next year and will be connected to the Midwestern Independent System Operator (MISO) interconnection. The project is located near the company’s MiSolar Portfolio, which consists of 40MW of solar PV in the Clinton and Monroe counties and has been operational since 2021.

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) is being handled by contractor Barnhart Energy Company. Geronimo has developed over 2.5GW of clean energy projects within the MISO market to date.

Michigan had 2.1GW of solar PV installed at the end of the first quarter of 2025, according to data from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). This puts the state in the mid-table among all US states, but it is expected to see the 12th highest capacity growth in the coming five years, when SEIA forecasts 5.6GW of new PV capacity in Michigan.

Utility-scale projects, such as the one Geronimo is currently building in Jackson County, have been the main driving growth for solar PV in the state since the beginning of the decade.

Last month, Geronimo started construction of a 250MW project in the nearby Midwestern state of Wisconsin.

“As a company founded on a farm in the rural Midwest, I’m thrilled to see our MISO footprint continue to grow,” said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President of Construction at Geronimo.

Formerly known as National Grid Renewables, the company rebranded to Geronimo Power in June 2025 after its acquisition by Canadian asset manager Brookfield. Broofield acquired the IPP from UK transmission system operator National Grid in February 2025 for more than US$1.7 billion.

The beginning of construction for the Jackson County Solar project comes weeks before a new guidance from the US Treasury Department is set to be enforced in order to secure tax credits. The new rules were unveiled last week (15 August).

Starting from 02 September 2025, projects over 1.5MW must pass a “Physical Work Test” in order to meet the “start of construction” threshold, which will replace the 5% spend safe harbour provision. This comes after US president Donald Trump issued an executive order in July seeking tighter restrictions on access to renewable energy tax credits.

