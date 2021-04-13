Global Energy Services breaks ground on 131MWp of Spanish solar

Solar Media
News

By Jules Scully
Latest

News

European solar returns continue to fall, but can banks, governments and grids ease risk concerns?

News

US Solar Fund launches fundraise to increase size of PV portfolio

News

Acciona shareholders give green light to IPO of renewables unit

News

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

News

Green Hydrogen for Scotland project targets 40MW of solar and 50MW of battery storage

News

Study finds human hair can improve performance of perovskite cells

News

Masdar and EDF start construction work on 300MW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

News

PODCAST: Floating solar riding the crest of a wave and the rise of long-duration energy storage

News

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

Editors' Blog
Image: GES.

Renewables firm Global Energy Services (GES) has started construction work on three solar projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 131MWp.

Located in the country’s western Extremadura region, the plants – called Cáceres 2020, Cáceres 2021 and Cáceres 2023 – will have a total of 240,800 panels and will generate 243,600MWh per year. They will be connected to a 30/220kV step-up substation located at one of the plants.

GES will provide equipment and material supplies and carry out design, engineering and construction of the projects, which are expected to be operational by end of 2021.

The plants are owned by Alter Enersun, a solar developer that is part of Spanish conglomerate CL Grupo Industrial, which acquired GES in 2017.

As well as more than 150 rooftop solar installations for commercial and industrial customers, GES has to date constructed 430MW of utility-scale PV plants in markets such as Chile and Jamaica. It started work last year on a 49MW plant in the south of Spain that is owned by a newly formed joint venture from Alter Enersun and Bruc Energy.

In addition to GES’s three projects, Extremadura is set to host a range of new large-scale solar projects, including the 590MW Francisco Pizarro plant being developed by Iberdrola as well as 150MW of projects from utility Endesa.

