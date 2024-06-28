Subscribe To Premium
Green hydrogen production: a catalyst for solar PV growth in Southeastern Europe

By Panos Kefalas
New South Wales achieves ‘significant milestone’ for Central-West Orana REZ

Queensland government reveals second ‘Local REZ’ to aid solar PV deployment

AEMC publishes final rule to accelerate grid connections in Australia

Akcome Technology on HJT cell production and copper plating processes

‘Grid upgrades crucial to integrating solar’: Global Capital Finance on the challenges of building PV systems in Southern Europe

EDP Renewables signs PPA to sell 176MWp power to undisclosed technology firm

‘The digital strategy is about efficiency improvements’: Antaisolar on smart solutions in solar

Asia-Pacific could capitalise on BOS PV manufacturing worth US$300 billion

Focusing manufacturing, implementing legislation and tackling a fractured market – takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2024

Increased electricity demand for green hydrogen production will give solar PV a boost in Southeastern Europe. Image: Toshiba Corporation.

The renewable energy landscape in Southeastern Europe (SEE) is poised for significant transformation with green hydrogen production via electrolysis emerging as a key driver. This article delves into how green hydrogen can act as a catalyst for increasing demand, stabilising electricity prices, and fostering the sustained development of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the region.

Revitalising demand through green hydrogen

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent fluctuations in gas and power prices initially stalled demand growth in Europe, particularly in SEE. However, as the electrification of other sectors, such as heating and transportation progresses, the overall electricity demand is set to increase in the coming decade. More significantly, the surge in demand driven by green hydrogen production via electrolysis is expected to be substantial and one to watch.

Countries like Greece and Romania are setting ambitious targets for hydrogen integration but it is inevitable for the rest to stay far behind. According to Greece’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the country anticipates over 1 TWh of power demand for electrolysis just in the next five years, escalating to a staggering 63.6 TWh/year of hydrogen consumption by 2050. Romania’s latest draft NECP targets hydrogen to provide 5% of all energy used in transport by 2030 and aims for all gas plants to run on hydrogen by 2035. Aurora’s analysis projects a demand range of 33 to 47 TWh for green hydrogen production across SEE countries by 20601. To put things into perspective, this could alone mean between 24GW to 34GW of solar PV capacity by 2060 for generating enough electricity to power these electrolysers2.

This expected surge in demand from hydrogen electrolysis can significantly boost the need for renewable energy sources. In Greece, for instance, there are already concerns about whether existing demand levels can accommodate the planned new renewable energy projects. Hydrogen electrolysis could alleviate these concerns by creating additional demand, thereby providing more room for renewable energy plants to operate efficiently.

Enhancing demand patterns favourable to solar PV

Green hydrogen production not only increases total electricity demand but also favourably influences the demand pattern, particularly benefiting solar PV. Electrolysers require low electricity prices to produce cost-competitive hydrogen. These low prices typically occur when solar PV generation is at its peak, usually around mid-day.

In scenarios where electrolysers are grid-powered, they are likely to operate during hours of high solar PV penetration. Renewable energy sources, especially solar, have low operating costs and, therefore, reduce electricity prices when they dominate the supply. This phenomenon, known as the “cannibalisation effect,” can lead to lower revenues for solar PV operators as more low-cost generation enters the system.

However, the integration of hydrogen electrolysers can mitigate this effect. By absorbing excess power during periods of low prices and high solar generation, electrolysers help stabilise prices and prevent frequent price collapses. This not only supports solar PV operators by maintaining more favourable price levels but also aids in avoiding curtailment, where excess energy generation is wasted.

A Symbiotic Relationship

  1. Increasing total power demand: Hydrogen electrolysis can significantly increase the total power demand of power systems, creating more space for solar PV projects.
  2. Improving solar PV economics: In addition to creating more development opportunities, hydrogen electrolysis can improve the economics of solar PV plants by levelling the demand curve. This leads to higher overall capture prices and lowers the risk of curtailment.
  3. Creating new routes to market: Green hydrogen production could also open new routes to market for solar PV, such as direct co-location with electrolysers. This could be particularly attractive for regions with congested grids and high enough H2 prices.

Green hydrogen production via electrolysis holds the potential to be a game-changer for the renewable energy sector in Southeastern Europe. By driving up electricity demand and creating favourable demand patterns, hydrogen can play a crucial role in the region’s energy transition. The combination of hydrogen production and solar PV generation promises a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy future for SEE. As countries in the region continue to set ambitious targets and invest in renewable energy technologies, the integration of green hydrogen will be pivotal in realising these goals and ensuring a stable and growing market for solar PV.

[1]Low end reflects Aurora’s low scenario while the high end Aurora’s high scenario. This analysis includes 7 countries comprising of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and Slovenia.

[2]Assuming a 16% average solar PV load factor across the region.

Panos Kefalas is research lead expert of Southeastern Europe at Aurora Energy Researcha power market analytics company based in Oxford, UK.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

2 July 2024
Athens, Greece
The summit will address the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends in the solar power production industry, as well as exploring its complimentary technologies: Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen.
More Info
aurora energy research, electricity demand, electrolysis, greece, green hydrogen, LSSSE, necp, price cannibalisation, romania, southern europe

Read Next

Tests will be carried out at nine pilot projects in Spain, Greece and Italy. Image: Enel Green Power.

‘Grid upgrades crucial to integrating solar’: Global Capital Finance on the challenges of building PV systems in Southern Europe

June 27, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Alejandra Pérez-Plá, regional manager – Mediterranean at financial advisory firm Global Capital Finance about challenges related to land acquisition for utility-scale solar PV projects in Southern Europe, how to manage these issues and grid modernisation.
Solar panels in Romania.

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

June 24, 2024
Israel-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) Econergy has sold a 214MW solar PV project in Romania.
A Masdar project.

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

June 21, 2024
UAE state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar has reached an agreement to buy 67% stake in Greece's Terna Energy.
India_transmission_credit_Tom_Kenning_

DNV: Global grid capacity needs to grow 2.5 times by 2050

June 19, 2024
Global grid capacity needs to grow 2.5 times its current size, and annual expenditure on grids must more than double to US$970 billion by 2050, according to a new report from DNV.
Croatia launched a new tender with 450MW of allocated solar PV capacity

Croatia launches 450MW solar PV auction

June 18, 2024
Croatia has launched a new renewables auction with 450MW of solar PV capacity tendered.
Mondragon-Assembly-module-line

Mondragon Assembly to develop 150MW agriPV module turnkey line in Greece

June 10, 2024
Solar equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has secured a contract with Greek PV module manufacturer Brite Solar for the development of a 150MW semi-transparent agrivoltaics module line in Greece.

