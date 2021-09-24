GreenPowerMonitor acquires Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform

Günter Maier, COO of Alteso, Michael Oberdorfer, CEO of Alteso and Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO of GreenPowerMonitor (pictured left to right) marking the deal. Image: DNV.

DNV-owned solar monitoring firm GreenPowerMonitor is to integrate Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform into its offering after striking a deal to acquire it.

GreenPowerMonitor has acquired Alteso’s PEAK software, a digital analytics platform that utilises machine learning principles to help solar asset owners collate and explore data captured from operational solar arrays.

The PEAK platform will be integrated into GreenPowerMonitor’s existing analytics suite, bolstering the software’s insights, the company said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Günter Maier, COO at Alteso, said the integration of the software would serve as an “accelerator” for companies seeking to maximise the value of their solar assets.

“Fact-based insights are needed to accelerate the much-needed green energy transition and realize deep decarbonization of the energy industry. This acquisition reinforces our strategy to serve our customers in the renewables industry with advanced analytics, multi-technology, grid integration and asset management,” Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO of GreenPowerMonitor, said.

DNV acquired GreenPowerMonitor more than five years ago, but recent months have seen an acceleration in M&A deals involving solar software providers as companies look to build expertise in areas including asset monitoring and system design.

