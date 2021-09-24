Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

GreenPowerMonitor acquires Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, People
Americas, Europe

Latest

GreenPowerMonitor acquires Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform

News

Multi-gigawatt Australian solar-storage Sun Cable project clears further hurdle

News

Omnidian closes US$33m Series B raise for business expansion

News

Toyota signs VPPA with Clearway Energy Group for 80MW

News

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews

Salt River Project and Clēnera sign 20-year solar PPA in Arizona

News

Russia allocates 775MW to solar in latest national auction

News

RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

News

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

News

Invest in off-grid solar to unlock economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, says new report

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Günter Maier, COO of Alteso, Michael Oberdorfer, CEO of Alteso and Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO of GreenPowerMonitor (pictured left to right) marking the deal. Image: DNV.

DNV-owned solar monitoring firm GreenPowerMonitor is to integrate Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform into its offering after striking a deal to acquire it.

GreenPowerMonitor has acquired Alteso’s PEAK software, a digital analytics platform that utilises machine learning principles to help solar asset owners collate and explore data captured from operational solar arrays.

The PEAK platform will be integrated into GreenPowerMonitor’s existing analytics suite, bolstering the software’s insights, the company said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Günter Maier, COO at Alteso, said the integration of the software would serve as an “accelerator” for companies seeking to maximise the value of their solar assets.

“Fact-based insights are needed to accelerate the much-needed green energy transition and realize deep decarbonization of the energy industry. This acquisition reinforces our strategy to serve our customers in the renewables industry with advanced analytics, multi-technology, grid integration and asset management,” Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO of GreenPowerMonitor, said.

DNV acquired GreenPowerMonitor more than five years ago, but recent months have seen an acceleration in M&A deals involving solar software providers as companies look to build expertise in areas including asset monitoring and system design.

PV Tech has also covered the growing role software is playing in asset performance and monitoring for PV Tech Premium subscribers here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
alteso, asset monitoring, data analytics, dnv, greenpowermonitor, m&a, peak, software

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

September 21, 2021
Pressures on PV plant performance have led the solar industry to be more demanding and forensic of the data operational projects generate, as well as the power. Jules Scully explores the growing role software is playing in the utility-scale solar arena and how it must evolve further still to meet expectations.

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

September 21, 2021
Private equity firm American Securities has secured a deal to acquire US solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider Swinerton Renewable Energy and its operations and maintenance (O&M) subsidiary SOLV from Swinerton Incorporated.

Babcock & Wilcox to enter US solar market with acquisition of Fosler Construction

September 16, 2021
Energy engineering firm Babcock & Wilcox is to enter the US solar market through the acquisition of a majority stake in Illinois-based solar contractor Fosler Construction.

Polish developer PAD-RES acquired as JV targets country’s ‘nascent’ solar market

September 14, 2021
Polish renewables developer PAD-RES is to be acquired by a joint venture established by real estate investor Kajima and private equity firm Griffin Real Estate.

iSun strengthens residential solar position with SunCommon deal

September 8, 2021
Solar EPC company iSun has bolstered its presence in the US residential segment through an acquisition of installer SunCommon.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

September 7, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook as the consultancy laments the “missed opportunity” of the pandemic to reset global decarbonisation efforts. With COP26 just two months away, is terawatts of growth enough?

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

News

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

News

Multi-gigawatt Australian solar-storage Sun Cable project clears further hurdle

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021