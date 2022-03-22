Solar Media
News

Heliene, UbiQD to partner on agriPV module development

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Modules, Projects
Americas

Latest

Heliene, UbiQD to partner on agriPV module development

News

LONGi signs major multi-year polysilicon deal with Tongwei

News

War in Ukraine to ‘turbocharge’ green hydrogen production in a ‘make or break’ decade

News

Renewables firms ‘risk talent exodus’ amid skills shortage fears

News

ArcelorMittal partners Greenko for 975MW ’round the clock’ renewable project in India

News

India’s solar PLI scheme may be split to boost participation, reports suggest

News

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

Features, Interviews

Jolywood signs agreement to develop 100,000MT polysilicon project in northern China

News

Korkia, Recap Energy sign JV for 200MWp solar PV projects in Sweden

News

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features
Quantum dot glass prototype held aloft by a UbiQD engineer. Image: UbiQD.

Solar manufacturer Heliene and US nanomaterials specialist UbiQD are to collaborate on PV modules aimed at the growing ‘agrivoltaic’ sector.

A joint development agreement (JDA) signed by the companies will see UbiQD’s sunlight optimisation technology for greenhouses, dubbed UbiGro, combined with Heliene’s US-made PV modules.

By combining both technologies for modules to be used on greenhouses, it’s claimed the technology would increase crop production while at the same time generating power.

UbiQD’s technology works by converting direct ultraviolet and blue light from the spectrum of the sun’s rays into light with an orange or red glow. This lighting is said to improve plant growth.

Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene, said: “Greenhouses and photovoltaics generate hundreds of billions of dollars of value from sunlight, and our plan is that with our agrivoltaic modules, the whole will be greater than the sum of the parts.”

Investment in agrivoltaics has been increasing in the past months with Iberdrola, BayWa r.e. or Shell funding or acquiring different agriPV projects, meanwhile Germany recently launched an initiative to support solar projects in agricultural land to help the country reach its 200GW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

Last September, Heliene set up a 400MW expansion in its Minnesota plant to increase its mono PERC line, taking total manufacturing capacity to 900MW.

agriculture, agriPV, agrivoltaics, greenhouse, heliene, ubiqd, us solar

