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Huasun to launch Himalaya PLUS HJT module in Europe at Intersolar 2026

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

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A Huasun manufacturing facility.
Huasun’s Jimmy Xu said the company would demonstrate ‘solutions that are purpose-built for application scenarios’ at next week’s Intersolar event. Image: Huasun.

Chinese solar PV manufacturer Huasun Energy will launch its Himalaya PLUS heterojunction (HJT) module in Europe at next week’s Intersolar event, to be held from 23-25 June in Munich, Germany.

The company first launched the module in November 2025, and noted that the module would have the same technical specifications as the product launched last year. This includes an output of 760W and a system voltage of 2,000V, making the module one of several new products to shift from 1,500V to 2,000V, which ABB’s Brian Nelson told PV Tech Premium last year would be the new “standard” in the industry.

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“As a leader in HJT technology and a dedicated solar solutions provider, we are deeply committed to growing our presence in Europe by bringing not only products, but also solutions that are purpose-built for application scenarios,” said Huasun chairman Jimmy Xu. “We look forward to working alongside our European partners to advance the energy transition together.”

Huasun plans to demonstrate a number of products at next week’s trade show to meet the demands of these “application scenarios”, including anti-glare modules and its HJT Kunlun vertical module, both of which can be effectively deployed in urban environments. The company will also demonstrate coloured modules at the Intersolar event.

Next week’s module launch comes as interest in HJT technology grows, particularly in the US. Already this year, TOYO and SEG Solar have advanced HJT cell and module plants in the US, and the technology was a topic of conversation at this week’s PV ModuleTech USA event, where experts pointed to a relative lack of HJT testing among Chinese companies, compared to those in the US.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
asia, china, europe, hjt, huasun, huasun energy, intersolar europe 2026, modules

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