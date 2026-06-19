Huasun to launch Himalaya PLUS HJT module in Europe at Intersolar 2026

Huasun’s Jimmy Xu said the company would demonstrate ‘solutions that are purpose-built for application scenarios’ at next week’s Intersolar event. Image: Huasun.

Chinese solar PV manufacturer Huasun Energy will launch its Himalaya PLUS heterojunction (HJT) module in Europe at next week’s Intersolar event, to be held from 23-25 June in Munich, Germany.

The company first launched the module in November 2025, and noted that the module would have the same technical specifications as the product launched last year. This includes an output of 760W and a system voltage of 2,000V, making the module one of several new products to shift from 1,500V to 2,000V, which ABB’s Brian Nelson told PV Tech Premium last year would be the new “standard” in the industry.