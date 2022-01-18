Solar Media
News

Huayu New Energy launches ‘world’s thinnest’ microinverters

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Inverters, New Technology, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Huayu New Energy launches ‘world’s thinnest’ microinverters

News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News

Powertis, Aquila Capital to co-develop 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy

News

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News
Each of the products in the new range has a thickness of 22mm. Image: Huayu New Energy.

PV inverter specialist Huayu New Energy has upgraded its portfolio of single-module microinverters, launching them in the Brazilian market this month.

Compatible with solar module sizes from 300W to 750W, the new products have a thickness of 22mm, making them the thinnest solar microinverters in the world, according to Huayu.

The upgraded range – including the HY-300/400/500/600-Pro models – have a DC input voltage of 60Vdc. Including AC cables and connectors, most of the new versions have a weight of 2.2kg.

China-headquartered Huayu New Energy said that when designing the new range, its R&D engineers struck a balance between thickness, working performance and heat dissipation.

The microinverters’ thin and flat design means there is a sufficient gap between module backsheets, ensuring more airflow, while additional screw holes to the side of the products allow for easier assembly on site, according to Huayu.

The announcement follows Huayu New Energy’s launch in 2020 of its ‘HY 2000 Plus’ microinverter which is compatible with 500-580Wp large-area solar panels.

huayu new energy, microinverter, product launch

Read Next

Hoymiles raises US$875m through STAR Market listing

December 21, 2021
Microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles Power Electronics has launched on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market through a virtual listing ceremony in Hangzhou

Enphase reports record revenue as price hikes offset ‘dynamic’ supply chain costs

October 27, 2021
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy reported record quarterly revenue in Q3 2021 but stressed the importance of price increases to help offset price volatility in its supply chain.

US ROUND-UP: Cypress Creek closes financing on 270MW project, SolarEdge launches residential battery

October 21, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring project financing from Cypress Creek and DE Shaw, SolarEdge project launches and solar loan securitisations from Sunnova and Mosaic.

Enphase expectant of rapid growth after entering Brazilian solar market

September 29, 2021
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy has entered Brazil’s residential and C&I solar market, launching its IQ7+ microinverter in the country.

Generac launches new microinverter line

September 22, 2021
Generac Power Systems has bolstered its presence in the microinverter segment with the launch of a new product line that it says allows homeowners to take advantage of the full potential output of solar arrays.

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

July 29, 2021
Power product supplier Generac upgraded its forecast for 2021 after reporting an “exceptional” set of Q2 2021 results, boosted by strong sales growth in its residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) markets.

Most Read

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

