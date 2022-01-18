Huayu New Energy launches ‘world’s thinnest’ microinverters

Each of the products in the new range has a thickness of 22mm. Image: Huayu New Energy.

PV inverter specialist Huayu New Energy has upgraded its portfolio of single-module microinverters, launching them in the Brazilian market this month.

Compatible with solar module sizes from 300W to 750W, the new products have a thickness of 22mm, making them the thinnest solar microinverters in the world, according to Huayu.

The upgraded range – including the HY-300/400/500/600-Pro models – have a DC input voltage of 60Vdc. Including AC cables and connectors, most of the new versions have a weight of 2.2kg.

China-headquartered Huayu New Energy said that when designing the new range, its R&D engineers struck a balance between thickness, working performance and heat dissipation.

The microinverters’ thin and flat design means there is a sufficient gap between module backsheets, ensuring more airflow, while additional screw holes to the side of the products allow for easier assembly on site, according to Huayu.

The announcement follows Huayu New Energy’s launch in 2020 of its ‘HY 2000 Plus’ microinverter which is compatible with 500-580Wp large-area solar panels.