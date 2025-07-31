Subscribe To Premium
Ignitis Group completes 94MW solar PV project in Latvia

By Shreeyashi Ojha
New cooling technology could improve solar cell performance in the world’s hottest places

Features, Interviews

SEG Solar ships first utility-scale modules from Texas plant

First Solar sells further US$391 million in tax credits, 2025 tax credit sales exceed US$1.5 billion

Leeward starts construction at 152MW Oklahoma solar projects

‘We went too quickly’: bp on its exit of the 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub

Trump’s 25% India tariff will add to US’ solar trade puzzle

IEA: Renewables to cover 90% of the electricity demand increase forecast for 2025

Nextracker moves into AI and robotics, posts US$864 million in revenue

Kyrgyzstan signs investment deals with Vietnamese firms for 1.9GW solar PV power plant

The 110 hectares solar plant includes 156,000 solar panels and powers over 40,000 households. Image: Ignitis Group.

Lithuanian government-owned utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group has completed its first 94MW solar project in Latvia. 

The 110-hectare Vārme solar plant includes 156,000 solar panels and powers over 40,000 households. The total investment in the solar facility – including acquisition and construction – is estimated at approximately €66 million (US$75 million). Vārme is the first of three large-scale solar farms being developed in Latvia by Vilnius, Lithuania-headquartered firm.  

Two additional projects – Stelpe (145MW) and Tume (174 MW) – are currently under construction. Together, the three farms will have a total installed capacity of over 400MW, enough to power nearly 200,000 households with renewable energy annually.  

Darius Maikštėnas, CEO of Ignitis Group said that the company is “actively expanding” its presence in Latvia. “We are strengthening the foundation for green projects across the Baltics, which is an essential prerequisite for making our region one of the most competitive in Europe in terms of energy prices.” 

The firm entered the Latvian market in 2022 with the acquisition of a local renewables company developing a 200MW wind and solar project. Ignitis Group acquired 100% of the unnamed company through a €270 million (US$268 million) investment, covering the project acquisition and other capital expenditures, subject to development milestones. The project was expected to begin construction around 2025-2026, with commercial operations targeted for 2027-2028. 

This was followed by Ignitis Group acquiring 100% of the shares in a Latvian developer with a 300MWp solar PV portfolio under development in January 2023. The projects, located in Latvia, were expected to become operational in 2025. The total preliminary investment, covering the acquisition and related capital expenditures, was estimated at up to €213 million (US$225 million).

Read Next

Image: SEG Solar

SEG Solar ships first utility-scale modules from Texas plant

July 31, 2025
US solar module manufacturer SEG Solar has shipped its first order of utility-scale solar modules from its Texas production facility.
Image: Nextracker

Nextracker moves into AI and robotics, posts US$864 million in revenue

July 30, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker recorded revenues of US$864 million and a gross margin of 32.6% in the quarter ending June 27, 2025.
The project is scheduled for completion in 2027 and will be financed through foreign investment. Image: Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kyrgyzstan signs investment deals with Vietnamese firms for 1.9GW solar PV power plant

July 30, 2025
The Government of Kyrgyzstan has signed two investment deals with Vietnamese firms Rox Energy Global and RECA LLC for the development of a 1.9GW solar project.
Shell_logo_-_Credit_Shell_James_Goldman__750_420_s_c1

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

July 29, 2025
US renewables developer Savion, a subsidiary of global oil giant Shell, has formed a new company to take ownership of its solar projects after development.
A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

July 29, 2025
US-based solar manufacturer T1 Energy has expressed support for the US government’s tariff investigations into global polysilicon imports and solar products from Laos, Indonesia and India.
A Zelestra project in Spain.

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

July 28, 2025
Spanish energy firm Zelestra and Portuguese utility EDP have signed what they call the “first” solar-plus-storage power purchase agreement (PPA) in the Spanish renewables market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

