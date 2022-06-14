Investor FitzWalter partners with European solar group to pursue 5GW capacity target

Peridot Solar has a current pipeline of 545MWp in Italy and 431MWp in the UK and seeks to reach 5GW by 2026. Image: Unsplash.

Investment firm FitzWalter Capital has partnered with newly-formed solar developer Peridot Solar to develop and build 5GW of capacity by 2026.

With a current pipeline of 1GW of projects between Italy (545MWp) and the UK (431MWp), the developer has a team focused on development, construction and operation of solar PV across Europe.

It has acquired an initial portfolio of solar PV projects from Kingdom Energy and P&T Global Renewables which are currently in development.

Moreover, it is on track to start construction on 120MW of solar PV plants in Italy and 60MW in the UK this year.

Massimo Sapienza, managing director at Peridot Solar, said: “Solar can reduce energy dependence on Russia in the short-to-medium term as well as generate clean energy. To take advantage of this opportunity and be part of the solution, it is necessary to develop projects across Europe.”