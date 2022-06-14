Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Investor FitzWalter partners with European solar group to pursue 5GW capacity target

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

TotalEnergies to acquire 25% stake in Adani New Industries in green hydrogen push

News

Investor FitzWalter partners with European solar group to pursue 5GW capacity target

News

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

News

Vistra brings online 108MW solar project in Texas

News

Glint Solar raises US$3m for machine learning-based solar siting technology

News

Rio Tinto launches tender for 4GW of onshore renewables in Australia

News

Prime Infra plans Philippine solar-storage project with up to 3.5GW of PV

News

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

News

Repsol sells 25% stake in renewables arm to fuel growth strategy

News

REC Silicon partners with Ferroglobe as US polysilicon supply chain plans take shape

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Peridot Solar has a current pipeline of 545MWp in Italy and 431MWp in the UK and seeks to reach 5GW by 2026. Image: Unsplash.

Investment firm FitzWalter Capital has partnered with newly-formed solar developer Peridot Solar to develop and build 5GW of capacity by 2026.

With a current pipeline of 1GW of projects between Italy (545MWp) and the UK (431MWp), the developer has a team focused on development, construction and operation of solar PV across Europe.

It has acquired an initial portfolio of solar PV projects from Kingdom Energy and P&T Global Renewables which are currently in development.

Moreover, it is on track to start construction on 120MW of solar PV plants in Italy and 60MW in the UK this year.

Massimo Sapienza, managing director at Peridot Solar, said: “Solar can reduce energy dependence on Russia in the short-to-medium term as well as generate clean energy. To take advantage of this opportunity and be part of the solution, it is necessary to develop projects across Europe.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
developer, fitzwalter capital, italy, partnership, peridot, peridot solar, solar europe, united kingdom

Read Next

EDF and partners to research biodiversity benefits of utility-scale solar in UK

June 7, 2022
EDF Renewables is aiming to collaborate with academic partners to explore the positive impacts utility-scale solar projects have on biodiversity, soil health and farmland management in the UK.
PV Tech Premium

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

May 30, 2022
Italy’s solar sector is a market in flux, with moves by the government to ease development clashing with a clawback of solar profits hampering international investor confidence. Molly Lempriere takes a look at what the new market potential for Italy is and where does it go from here?

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

May 27, 2022
The CEO of US solar and energy storage developer Borrego has said the company’s project development business will be less capital constrained under the new ownership of investment firm ECP, following a deal announced earlier this week to spin off and sell the unit.

Borrego sells 8GW+ solar, storage development business to ECP

May 26, 2022
US solar and energy storage developer Borrego will spin off and sell its development business, including its more than 8.4GW PV project pipeline, to investment firm ECP.

KGAL acquires majority stake in Italian renewables developer with 300MW pipeline

May 19, 2022
German asset manager KGAL Investment Management has acquired a majority stake in Italian renewables developer Baltex Progetti through its fund KGAL ESPF 5.

Cero Generation closes financing on 70MW agriPV project in Italy

May 10, 2022
Cero Generation, a solar portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), has closed financing on its first corporate power purchase agreement (PPA)-enabled agrivoltaic project in Italy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

News

JinkoSolar to supply 1GW of bifacial Tiger Neo modules to China Datang

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices to remain high on unfaltering demand and panic buying

News

Vistra brings online 108MW solar project in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021