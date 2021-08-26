Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Iraq contracts PowerChina to build 2GW of solar PV

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Iraq contracts PowerChina to build 2GW of solar PV

News

First Solar sells predictive modelling tool to digital start-up Terabase

News

LevelTen raises US$35m to help scale up renewables transaction platform

News

India set to deploy more than 4.5GW of solar in second half of 2021

News

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

US solar companies call for caution and clarity as trade barriers mount

News

SCHMID Technology Guangdong gets minority investment from XJ Capital

News

Solar curtailment in California on the rise, EIA says

News

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

News

AEMO developing simulation tool to facilitate grid connections for renewable energy

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Iraq is aiming to reach 10GW of installed solar by 2030. Image: IRENA.

Iraq has signed an agreement with PowerChina for the construction of 2GW of solar projects as it progresses with efforts to ramp up PV capacity.

The first stage of the deal with the state-owned Chinese energy company will initially result in the deployment of 750MW of solar, according to a statement from Iraq’s government, which didn’t specify when or where the plants will be built.

The announcement comes two months after Iraq secured a deal with Masdar for the development of at least 2GW of PV plants, adding to a partnership revealed earlier this year with France’s TotalEnergies that will see the firm develop 1GW of solar in the country.

Iraq’s oil ministry said in February that the county is aiming to reach 10GW of installed PV capacity by 2030 as it bids to source 20% of its power generation from solar by the end of the decade.

The country’s grid currently suffers from widespread power outages, especially during summer months when temperatures soar and people switch on air conditioning.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
decarbonisation, energy transition, iraq, middle east, powerchina

Read Next

China Three Gorges acquires projects totalling 411MW from Alcazar Energy

August 23, 2021
China Three Gorges South Asia Investment has wholly acquired Dubai-based Alcazar Energy Partners’ portfolios in Egypt and Jordan, totalling 411MW

European solar broke records in June and July but more progress needed

August 20, 2021
Solar PV plants generated 10% of the EU-27’s electricity demand during June and July this year, new analysis by energy thinktank Ember has found.

Solar could supply more than 40% of US power by 2035, Biden administration says

August 18, 2021
The US’ transition to a carbon pollution-free power sector could see solar provide more than 40% of the country’s electricity by 2035, up from the current 3% level, according to a memo from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

August 17, 2021
The number of jobs across the global solar PV sector could increase almost tenfold in the next 30 years if the world transitions to derive 100% of its energy from renewables by 2050, new research has suggested.

Saudi Aramco joins ACWA-led consortium developing 1.5GW PV plant

August 16, 2021
A consortium that is developing Saudi Arabia’s largest solar project has reached financial close for the plant and has secured the backing of state oil producer Saudi Aramco.

Uzbekistan set to increase solar targets after low prices in recent tenders

August 11, 2021
Uzbekistan is considering raising its 2030 renewables deployment targets following the success of solar tenders carried out in the last two years.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

News

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

Upcoming Events

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021