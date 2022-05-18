Subscribe
Group Licence
News

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

News

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

Featured Articles, Features

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 600GW as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

News

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 4.0 X module, commits to 15GW manufacturing capacity expansion

News

Renewables curtailment ‘will help to bridge the gap’ in producing green hydrogen

News

UN sets out five actions to jumpstart renewable energy transition

News

Shoals adjusts outlook due to increasingly ‘challenging’ US solar environment

News

LONGi to develop 20GW solar module project in Anhui in latest capacity expansion

News

RWE issues new US$2.1 billion bond to chase solar, wind projects

News

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
iSun has pushed back work on utility-scale projects to next year. Image: iSun.

US solar EPC company iSun doubled its Q1 revenue year-on-year but has lowered its 2022 guidance as a result of module procurement challenges within its utility-scale unit.

Management explained during a conference call with investors that its decision to lower revenue guidance for the year to US$125 million is due to utility-scale projects that have been pushed into 2023.

With the US Department of Commerce continuing a circumvention investigation that could result in retroactive tariffs of 50 – 250% on solar cell and module imports from four Southeast Asian countries, US EPCs have been struggling to secure modules.

One EPC told PV Tech Premium earlier this month that the current situation for module procurement in the US “is not existing”, while 83% of respondents to a survey from trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association reported cancelled or delayed module supply.

iSun posted first-quarter revenue of US$15.1 million, a 108% increase on the same quarter last year, with growth driven by the continued fulfilment of residential consumer demand and execution of the company’s commercial and industrial backlog.

Having added around US$41.2 million in new customer demand and contracts during the quarter, iSun’s backlog has grown to US$128.3 million.

CEO Jeffrey Peck said the residential division “has seen a tremendous increase in demand”, while the company aims to leverage the sales and marketing expertise secured through its acquisition last year of installer SunCommon.

Despite the revenue growth, iSun posted a Q1 net loss of US$2.9 million, compared with a net loss of US$3.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
AD/CVD, company results, epc, financial results, procurement, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

May 18, 2022
Identifying reliable module supply has become a huge challenge in the PV industry over the past couple of years. Moving forward, the industry needs to create a more globally-diversified manufacturing footprint, thereby avoiding any unexpected trade-related barriers that could be enforced. Understanding which module suppliers are going to prevail in this landscape will become of key importance over the next 12-18 months, Finlay Colville explains

Shoals adjusts outlook due to increasingly ‘challenging’ US solar environment

May 18, 2022
Shoals Technologies has become the latest solar manufacturer to adjust its guidance for the year, blaming an “increasingly challenging environment” caused by the US AD/CVD investigation.

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

May 17, 2022
A bipartisan group of US governors have pressured the President Joe Biden and Gina Raimondo to expedite the anti-dumping circumvention investigation (AD/CVD).

Arizona utility issues all-source RFP with up to 800MW for renewables and storage

May 17, 2022
Arizona Public Service (APS) has issued an all-source request for proposals (RFP) for 1-1.5GW of resources to be added before 2027.

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

May 16, 2022
JinkoSolar, Trina Solar and Hanwha Q CELLS are among eight PV manufacturers that have been selected by the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to provide further information on their operations as part of the agency’s ongoing tariff circumvention investigation.

Osaka Gas to enter US solar and storage markets

May 16, 2022
Japanese energy firm Osaka Gas is to enter the US utility-scale solar market through a joint venture with project developer Oriden.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

News

RWE issues new US$2.1 billion bond to chase solar, wind projects

News

Modules becoming more powerful but witness increasing failure rates in ‘year of successes’ for PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Europe’s PV industry demands planning reform, manufacturing incentives and greater ambition in solar strategy

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

How Risen Energy plans to break into solar manufacturing’s top five

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021