Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Guest Blog, Features

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

By Patrizio Donati
December 10, 2025
Policy, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

News

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

Guest Blog, Features

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

News

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

News

European solar PV module prices stabilise in November, ahead of potential ‘oversupply situation’

News

NEM data spotlight: Record generation meets wild price swings in Australia’s NEM in November

Features, Long Reads

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

News

Equinor starts operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project

News

Tongwei Global Partner Summit 2025: Arctic protection, digital manufacturing and TNC 3.0 Modules

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar project in the US.
Patrizio Donati writes about the challenges of diversifying Europe’s solar PV supply chain through Italy’s NZIA FER-X auction. Image: Unsplash.

The Italian government’s decision to implement the Net-Zero Industry Act’s non-price criteria through its FER-X mechanism – its flagship renewable energy support scheme – marks a significant evolution in how solar energy is procured on the peninsula. For the first time, not all solar panels are welcome. Put simply, for PV projects exceeding 1MW, the latest FER-X tender excludes Chinese-made solar cells, modules and panels from eligibility, aligning with the European Commission’s NZIA framework to prioritise “non-coercive” supply chains.

Historically, Chinese manufacturers have dominated global photovoltaic supply, delivering unmatched scale and cost efficiency. But that cost advantage has come with strategic dependencies, and this auction signals a willingness to recalibrate.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The rationale is clear enough: China currently accounts for nearly 80% of the global photovoltaic module supply, and Europe’s recent energy crises have underscored the danger of over-reliance on a single source, whether for gas or gigawatts.

But policy is one thing; market functionality is another. Solar developers, and the industry at large, can attest that there are very few non-Chinese modules available at the volumes required for utility-scale deployment, and those that tend to be more expensive, slower to deliver or still dependent on upstream Chinese components – another exclusion criterion under NZIA. The market simply cannot draw from what does not yet exist at scale.

This puts developers in a bind. Do we bid into FER-X with higher-cost, non-Chinese modules – risking uncompetitive tariffs and tight margins – or sit this round out, waiting for either supply chains to mature or policy to adjust? Both choices are a catch-22 and risk delaying Italy’s renewable deployment targets.

Notably, the tender does not mandate the use of Italian or European modules. Italy has no significant PV module manufacturing base outside of Enel-owned 3Sun, and any serious onshoring effort will take years to reach commercial scale. At least for now, the auction merely selects among the small pool of non-Chinese alternatives.

The Achilles heel will be whether this approach successfully attracts additional applications. Developers must weigh complex trade-offs – does a 20-year contract-for-difference outweigh the risks of insolvent guarantees, subpar manufacturing and worse replacement inventory?

If FER-X becomes synonymous with exclusion and delay, it will undermine its own objectives. Call it belabouring the obvious, but Italy has already struggled to meet its renewables deployment targets. Projects are routinely stalled by permitting bureaucracy, political turnover and regulatory ambiguity. Layering supply-chain constraints on top of that may be too much friction for the system to absorb.

For the government to restrict access to FER-X based on module origin, it must also publish clear guidance on eligible suppliers, verification mechanisms and contingency plans should qualified supplies run short. Developers need certainty—not just policy intent, but operational clarity.

Put into perspective, this FER-X auction is a microcosm of a larger debate unfolding across Europe. How do we reconcile the urgency of energy independence and climate action with the reality of globalised clean-tech supply chains? Europe can’t simply replace one dependency-gas from Russia-with another-solar panels from China.

The tender all but confirms another emerging trend in the sector: the energy transition is no longer just about cost curves and capacity growth: today, control, resilience and security are equally critical. Italy could lead on those terms, but only if ambition is backed by workable infrastructure, stable policy and supply chain predictability.

In the immediate term, it is unlikely that this tender will lead to a significant shift in the procurement landscape. FER-X is less a breakthrough than a litmus test for whether policy, markets and industrial capacity can align under the twin pressures of climate ambition and strategic autonomy. By limiting eligibility to non-Chinese modules, the auction exposes a hollowed-out industrial base and the beleaguered state of Europe’s alternative supply chains. Higher costs, delivery delays and upstream dependencies mean developers face real trade-offs, not just theoretical ones. Success will require more than policy intent: it depends on clear guidance, stable contracts and coordinated infrastructure investment. How well these pieces come together will determine whether the energy transition is a managed success or decline.

Patrizio Donati is the co-founder and managing director at independent power producer, Terrawatt.

auction and tender, europe, fer x, italy, nzia, price competition, solar supply chain, SolarPLUSEU, terrawatt

Read Next

Image: Plenitude.

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

December 10, 2025
Plentiude, the renewable energy development arm of Italian oil and gas major Eni, has started operations at a 150MW solar PV plant in Spain.
Europe is thought to have around 40GW of additional module capacity. Image: SolarPower Europe via X

European solar PV module prices stabilise in November, ahead of potential ‘oversupply situation’

December 10, 2025
The average price of several types of solar PV modules remained stable in Europe in November, according to sun.store.
Alight denmark ribbon cut

Alight commissions 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark

December 8, 2025
Swedish independent power producer (IPP) Alight Energy has commissioned a 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark.
Graph-PV-self-consumption-2018-2024

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

December 4, 2025
High power prices and increased energy storage usage have led to a sharp increase in self-consumption of solar power in Germany since 2022, according to data from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).
Solar and wind projects in Italy.

Italy awards 7.69GW of solar PV capacity in FER X auction

December 4, 2025
The Italian government has granted awards to 474 solar PV projects, with a combined capacity of 7.698GW, under the FER X programme.
thumbnail_PR photo
Sponsored

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

December 4, 2025
LONGi  unveiled its energy storage strategy in London last week, officially announcing its entry into the storage sector with the launch of the LONGi Energy Storage One-Stop Solution.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

News

Scatec signs deals for 1.1GW Egypt solar project, powers up South Africa PV site

News

US Solar industry demands end to DOI’s ‘unequal’ PV permitting pause

News

ACWA Power, Bapco Energies to build 2.8GW solar-plus-storage project in Saudi Arabia

News

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

News

Preventing PV connector problems before they start

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA