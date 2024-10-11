European Patent Office upholds JA Solar complaints as valid in patent infringement lawsuit

‘The EPO has upheld the patent in accordance with the main request of JA Solar, and the independent claims of the patent have not been amended,’ said JA Solar. Image: JA Solar.

The European Patent Office (EPO) “upheld as valid” a complaint from Chinese PV manufacturer JA Solar last week, on 2 October, regarding a TOPCon patent infringement lawsuit it filed earlier this year. While this upholding of the complaint will not necessarily affect the outcome of either lawsuit, it suggests that JA Solar’s complaints have not been lodged without merit.

“The EPO has upheld the patent in accordance with the main request of JA Solar, and the independent claims of the patent have not been amended,” said JA Solar in a statement; the company also noted that appeals can also be made against this decision.