European Patent Office upholds JA Solar complaints as valid in patent infringement lawsuit

By JP Casey
Canada invests US$363 million in SREPs programme to aid grid resilience and clean power installations

NHPC tenders up to 2.4GW of solar PV across India

EIB loans US$300 million to Enel Colombia for 486MW solar PV and grid upgrades

Ørsted, SRP commence operations at 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

Inkia Energy targets over 1GW of solar PV in Peru by the end of 2025 with new expansion

The New Zealand energy crisis: an opportunity for solar PV

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

JinkoSolar, ACWA Power sign 3GW TOPCon module supply deal for Saudi Arabian projects

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

The Changan Ford 20MW distributed PV project of Guangzhou Development New Energy Incorporation in Chongqing. Image: JA Solar.
‘The EPO has upheld the patent in accordance with the main request of JA Solar, and the independent claims of the patent have not been amended,’ said JA Solar. Image: JA Solar.

The European Patent Office (EPO) “upheld as valid” a complaint from Chinese PV manufacturer JA Solar last week, on 2 October, regarding a TOPCon patent infringement lawsuit it filed earlier this year. While this upholding of the complaint will not necessarily affect the outcome of either lawsuit, it suggests that JA Solar’s complaints have not been lodged without merit.

“The EPO has upheld the patent in accordance with the main request of JA Solar, and the independent claims of the patent have not been amended,” said JA Solar in a statement; the company also noted that appeals can also be made against this decision.

JA Solar filed two lawsuits at the German offices of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) against fellow Chinese solar manufacturer Astronergy in July, which manages disputes relating to patents for EU member states, and the patents were validated by the court earlier this year.

While JA Solar did not specify if Astronergy is the defendant in both lawsuits, it named the company as potentially infringing patent EP2787541B1, which relates to the structure of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells. A final decision has not yet been reached on either lawsuit.

The news follows the filing of a number of lawsuits in the global solar sector. Over the summer, a lawsuit was filed against Maxeon for alleged damages to investors, and Tigo Energy filed a suit against Zhejiang Benyi for potential copyright infringement over its rapid shutdown technology. This week, Runergy called on US authorities to “cancel’ two patent infringement complaints filed by Trina Solar, as manufacturers are increasingly keen to protect what they consider to be their intellectual property from potential competitors.

astronergy, copyright, european patent office, ja solar, law, patents, unified patent court

