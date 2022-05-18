Subscribe
JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 4.0 X module, commits to 15GW manufacturing capacity expansion

By JA Solar
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

JA Solar unveiled its first n-type module which will cater to different markets. Image: JA Solar.

JA Solar has today unveiled its new n-type module (Bycium+ cell), the DeepBlue 4.0 X, whilst committing to a 15GW manufacturing capacity of the product by next year.

JA Solar is today launching its new DeepBlue 4.0 X module, utilising Bycium+ cell (passivated contact technology) to deliver power outputs of 625W and module efficiency of 22.4%.

The DeepBlue 4.0 X is designed using 182mm wafers and will be available in 54, 72 and 78 cell formats.

Its Bycium+ cell boasts a mass production efficiency of 24.8%, while DeepBlue 4.0 X will also be equipped with JA’s patented high-density module encapsulation gapless flexible interconnection (GFI) technology, where the design of round ribbon with buffer treatment and optimised encapsulation material deals with mechanical stress at cell interconnections, thus eliminating the risk of micro-cracking. Together these bring higher reliability and higher energy yield.

The DeepBlue 4.0 X is to come with a 30-year module power warranty, guaranteeing first year degradation of less than 1% and linear degradation of 0.4%. Module performance is therefore guaranteed for at least 87.4% in the module’s 30th year of operation.

According to JA Solar’s simulated test result, the benefit from the optimised degradation warranty to the energy yield of the DeepBlue 4.0 X module is 1.8% higher than p-PERC modules over the total lifecycle of 30 years.  

The module also leans on the benefits of n-type cells over PERC counterparts, generating up to 2% more power owing to improved temperature coefficient (-0.30%/) and lower operating temperature.

The bifaciality of the DeepBlue 4.0 X module is up to 80%, about 10% higher than the performance of standard p-PERC modules. Combined with PV Syst simulated result, higher bifacility can bring DeepBlue 4.0 X about 1% power generation.

The DeepBlue 4.0 X also has better low light performance compared to p-PERC modules, resulting in an improvement to energy yield of 0.2%.

Regarding the Deep Blue 4.0 X module power generation outdoor performance, JA Solar and TÜV NORD launched a one-year energy yield test at China Photovoltaic Test Center, Yinchuan base in north west China. The results showed that the energy yield of the n-type module based on Bycium+ cells is 3.9% higher than that of p-PERC modules.

Furthermore, according to result of the simulated 100MW project in Dubai, the balance of system (BOS) cost associated with the DeepBlue 4.0 X module is 2.1% lower than that of mainstream p-type PERC larger current (＞18A) modules, resulting in a levelised cost of electricity that is 4.6% lower.

JA Solar intends to significantly ramp-up manufacturing capacity of its n-type module range over the next year, reaching 15GW of nameplate capacity by 2023.

china, ja solar, ja solar deep blue series, module performance, module testing, n-type module, tuv nord

