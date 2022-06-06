Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Jinchen secures 2.5GW module manufacturing equipment deal from Adani

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Jinchen secures 2.5GW module manufacturing equipment deal from Adani

News

Masdar to develop up to 10GW of renewables in Azerbaijan in two phase agreement

News

New York announces 2.4GW of PV plants, some paired with energy storage

News

SMA plots major solar inverter manufacturing capacity expansion

News

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

Features, Interviews

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

News

Daqo launches US$120m share buyback scheme

News

US DOE aims to offer renewables cheaper, quicker grid connections

News

PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Adani’s 780MWp Kamuthi project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Image: Adani Green Energy.

Solar manufacturing equipment provider Yingkou Jinchen Machinery (Jinchen) will supply the PV manufacturing arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group with a 2.5GW module production line.

The agreement means Jinchen has to date secured contracts to provide Adani Solar with 4.5GW of solar module manufacturing equipment, following a deal announced by the companies last year.

China’s Jinchen, which said India is one of its important overseas markets, last year secured a deal to supply Waaree Energies with a 3GW automated production line for the manufacturer’s facility in Mumbai.

As of December 2021, Adani was India’s leading solar module manufacturer, with 3.5GW of production capacity, according to a report from consultancy JMK Research & Analytics and think tank the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Adani Green Energy won a tender in 2020 for 2GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in India.

Adani was also among the three winners of the first tranche of India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) programme, which is intended to support 10GW integrated solar PV manufacturing plants. The PLI scheme has since been expanded.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
adani, adani group, india, jinchen, module assembly, production line

Read Next

India installed solar capacity surpasses 50GW, with another 70GW+ in the pipeline or bidding phase

May 31, 2022
India’s renewable capacity now stands at 109.9GW as of the end of March, with solar accounting for 53.4GW (47%), while another 72GW of solar is either in the pipeline or at bidding phase, according to JMK Research.

Statkraft opens largest Indian project to date, plots future growth in key market

May 31, 2022
Norwegian energy giant Statkraft has opened its first large-scale solar plant in India as it targets long-term growth in the South Asia country.
PV Tech Premium

Indian solar sector facing multiple issues as tariffs edge upwards, greater bifacial adoption one solution

May 30, 2022
India’s solar sector is in a tricky place at the moment, with module price inflation, manufacturing incentives and geopolitical events causing disruption to the industry, pushing up average tariffs and lowering returns on solar investments. PV Tech Premium picks apart what is going on behind the scenes.

India adds 3GW of solar capacity in Q1 as developers stockpile PV modules

May 26, 2022
India installed 3GW of solar capacity in the first quarter of the year, a 50% increase from Q1 2021, according to a new report from research firm Mercom India Research.
PV Tech Premium

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

May 25, 2022
Solar EPC Sterling and Wilson believes an easing of PV module supply concerns, the rise of alternate supply chains and a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen market will drive both short- and medium-term growth for PV developers and EPCs.

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

May 25, 2022
Module price increases, higher raw material costs and logistical challenges will pull down the return on equity (ROE) for 25GW of India solar projects, with 5GW of those at high risk given when they submitted their bids.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

Features, Interviews

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Editors' Blog, Features

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

China set to double solar installations to 108GW this year, claims NEA

News

Savannah Energy pens deal to develop up to 400MW of solar PV in Chad

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021