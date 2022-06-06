Jinchen secures 2.5GW module manufacturing equipment deal from Adani

Adani’s 780MWp Kamuthi project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Image: Adani Green Energy.

Solar manufacturing equipment provider Yingkou Jinchen Machinery (Jinchen) will supply the PV manufacturing arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group with a 2.5GW module production line.

The agreement means Jinchen has to date secured contracts to provide Adani Solar with 4.5GW of solar module manufacturing equipment, following a deal announced by the companies last year.

China’s Jinchen, which said India is one of its important overseas markets, last year secured a deal to supply Waaree Energies with a 3GW automated production line for the manufacturer’s facility in Mumbai.

As of December 2021, Adani was India’s leading solar module manufacturer, with 3.5GW of production capacity, according to a report from consultancy JMK Research & Analytics and think tank the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Adani Green Energy won a tender in 2020 for 2GW of solar module manufacturing capacity in India.