News

India changes PLI rules and opens up new rounds to previous winners, bids capped at 10GW

By Sean Rai-Roche
Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Modules, Policy
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

India changes PLI rules and opens up new rounds to previous winners, bids capped at 10GW

News

Shoals Technologies to double manufacturing capacity as backlog soars

News

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

Editors' Blog, Features

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

News

NextEnergy forms new renewables development unit with 5GW pipeline

News

Commerce extends review period for Auxin Solar petition despite industry lobbying

News

Scatec bolsters green ammonia prospects with Egypt facility

News

CBP reveals best practice for importers to comply with US polysilicon WRO

News

US utility-scale solar additions to fall this year due to volatile prices, supply chain issues

News

Enel, Santander partner to supply and finance solar, storage and energy efficiency solutions

News
The PLI was designed to support the growth of high efficiency module manufacturing in India. Image: Trina Solar

India’s expanded Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has changed its rules and future rounds will now be open to previous winners, although total capacities will be capped at 10GW. The local content requirement for manufacturer of 90% remains.

At the start of last month, the Indian government quadrupled the amount of funding for its PLI scheme by making a further Rs19,500 crore (US$2.6 billion) available.

The PLI scheme was implemented in April last year by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and aimed to incentivise companies setting up integrated, higher capacity, high efficiency solar module plants in India.

Back then, a Request for Proposals (RfP) for 10GW of high efficiency solar module and cell manufacturing capacity received 54.8GW of bids from 18 different companies. Bids were capped at 4GW.

The winners were Reliance New Energy Solar, Adani Infrastructure and Shirdi Sai. Runners up were told they would be included in the next round or chosen automatically if more funding was made available, with the winners of the initial round unable to take part.

Now, it has been reported that those original winners will be allowed to participate in the next, expanded round of PLI bids. Their bid, however, will be capped at 10GW, inclusive of capacity awarded during the first round.

Indian officials are expecting stiff competition and more aggressive bids for the upcoming round, according to Business Standard. It quoted an Indian official as saying: “As the government received an excited response in the first round, it is expected that competition will be tight in this round too.”

Jyoti Gulia, founder of JMK Research and Analytics, said the extra funding and rules change was because the Indian central government wanted to give opportunities to a larger set of players who are exploring market entry or whether to scale up in the sector.

“Multiple players lead to competition and less monopoly and hence competitive market driven module prices,” she said.

Vinay Rustagi, managing director of research firm Bridge to India (BTI), however, said the new rules “run counter to the original scheme” in that expanding the capacity the original winners can bid for means less competition, even if it is desirable from a scale and cost perspective.

“It now appears that top 3-4 bidders may garner the entire US$3.2 billion PLI budget, which would be highly controversial,” said Rustagi, adding that it could potentially lead to legal disputes due to the change from the original scheme.

Extra PLI funding was announced as part of India’s recent budget, which was described as a “game-changer” for solar manufacturing in the country.

The scheme is expected to add up to 40GW of additional cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country, according to Indian rating agency ICRA, a Moody’s Investors Service company.

india, module manufacturing, PLI, production linked incentive, request for bids

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

March 9, 2022
Concerns have been raised that some solar plants under development in India could be put on hold due to upcoming tariffs threatening their economic viability.

First Solar pens 1.5GW module supply contract with SB Energy

March 2, 2022
SoftBank-owned SB Energy has signed an order for 1.5GW of thin-film PV modules from First Solar to deploy across its 4GW solar and storage development pipeline projects in the US.

India adds 10GW of solar PV in 2021, brings total installed capacity to 49GW

March 1, 2022
India added more than 10GW of solar PV in 2021 as the country hit a cumulative installed solar capacity of 49GW by the end of the year, according to research firm Mercom India Research's latest update on India’s solar sector.

Azure Power making ‘steady improvements’ as operational capacity exceeds 2.5GW

February 28, 2022
Indian independent power producer Azure Power exceeded the upper end of its revenue guidance for its Q3 fiscal year thanks to the addition of new renewables projects.
PV Tech Premium

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

February 28, 2022
Indian module manufacturer Waaree Energies is taking advantage of rising interest in its products from export markets as it looks to maintain a full order book, the company’s CEO has said.

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

February 25, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power posted a 25.6% jump in revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2022 (FY22) compared with the same period in the 2021 fiscal year, while its net losses soared as a result of its August IPO on the NASDAQ.

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Commerce extends review period for Auxin Solar petition despite industry lobbying

News

US utility-scale solar additions to fall this year due to volatile prices, supply chain issues

News

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

News

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

News

