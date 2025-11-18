Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JinkoSolar module shipments, revenue fall in Q3 2025

By JP Casey
November 18, 2025
Markets & Finance, Companies
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

News

Holosolis secures over US$250 million, plans to build French module factory next year

News

Tata Power commissions 300MW NHPC solar PV project in Rajasthan 

News

JinkoSolar module shipments, revenue fall in Q3 2025

News

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

94MW Gunsynd solar project secures AEMO registration near NSW-Queensland divide

News

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

News

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

News

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

News

Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
jinkosolar
JinkoSolar has shipped more than 1.5GW of cells and wafers in each of the first three quarters of this year. Image: JinkoSolar

Leading Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar shipped just over 20GW of solar PV modules in the third quarter of this year, alongside close to 1.6GW of cells and wafers, figures that are down compared with the Q2 and the equivalent period last year.

Module and cell and wafer shipments declined from 24,334MW and 2,111MW, respectively, in Q2 to 20,014MW and 1,556MW in Q3. The shipment results, published yesterday, show that JinkoSolar has shipped at least 1.5GW of cells and wafers in the first three quarters of this year, the first time that this has happened.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

This variance in module shipments, but sustained performance in cell and wafer shipments, is shown in the graph below. This perhaps reflects a desire in many countries to reduce reliance on imported Chinese modules to improve energy security—which would reduce demand for JinkoSolar’s modules—and an interest in expanding domestic module manufacturing, which would increase demand for cells and wafers, as Chinese manufacturers continue to dominate global production of these components.

The company’s revenues have declined consistently over the last year, from quarterly revenue of RMB24.5 billion (US$3.45 billion) in the third quarter of 2024 to RMB17.9 billion (US$2.52 billion) in the second quarter of 2025 and now RMB16.2 billion (US$2.28 billion) in the third quarter of this year. Indeed, revenue in the first nine months of the year has fallen from RMB71.6 billion last year to RMB47.9 billion this year.

Looking ahead, JinkoSolar expects total shipments between 85-100GW by the end of the year, broadly in line with the company’s 2024 module shipments of 99.6GW.

High-power products and battery deliveries

JinkoSolar noted that its shift towards higher-power modules, and battery energy storage systems (BESS), in the last quarter has propped up its financial position.

Gross profit margin reached 7.3% in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease compared to the 15.7% posted in the previous year, but more than double the 2.9% margin reported in the second quarter of 2025.

The company announced that it had started delivery of “certain high efficiency modules” with a power output greater than 640W, which are sold at a higher price than other modules. JinkoSolar has also pushed the conversion efficiency of its mass-produced tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules from 27.2% to 27.4%, and the sale of more powerful, more efficient modules could help the company’s margins recover further.

Similarly, the company shipped 3.3GWh of BESS in the first nine months of the year and expects growth to continue in this area, targeting 6GWh of shipments by the end of the year, and for BESS to become the “second growth engine” in driving the company’s profits in 2026. Earlier this year, JinkoSolar commissioned a 21.6MWh BESS system in the US with Distributed Energy Infrastructure (DEI), and has since delivered energy storage projects in the UK and Romania.

“In China, market-oriented reforms are improving the economics of many energy storage projects while demand is increasing in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America because of improving economics and the global energy transition,” explained JinkoSolar chairman and CEO Xiande Li.

“In the US, the rapid expansion of AI data centres is straining domestic electricity supply, making solar-plus-storage a safe and easy-to-deploy solution.”

asia, cells, china, financial results, jinko, jinkosolar, module shipments, storage, topcon, wafers

Read Next

Rooftop solar panels.

‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

November 18, 2025
TOPCon solar modules show signs of accelerated degradation, which undermines the long warranties promised by many manufacturers, according to new findings from German researchers.
A render of the Holosolis factory.

Holosolis secures over US$250 million, plans to build French module factory next year

November 18, 2025
Holosolis has secured €220 million (US$255.2 million) to support its construction of a module factory in France with a total capacity of 5GW.
Aerial view of a solar PV plant in India from Tata Power

Tata Power commissions 300MW NHPC solar PV project in Rajasthan 

November 18, 2025
Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned a 300MW solar PV project for Indian hydropower company NHPC in Rajasthan. 
George Touloupas headshot.
Premium

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

November 18, 2025
PV Talk: George Touloupas of Intertek CEA explains how the regulatory environment is ratcheting up for the solar supply chain.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar sees solar slump and storage surge in steady Q3 2025 results

November 14, 2025
International solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has posted stable financials in Q3 2025, as its solar module and battery energy storage system (BESS) sales shift.
FTC Solar's Voyager tracker in use.

FTC Solar acquires Alpha Steel, revenue up 157% in Q3 2025

November 13, 2025
US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 55% stake in steel manufacturer Alpha Steel.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

News

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

News

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

News

India’s renewable reckoning: grid gaps, tender failures and the road to 500GW

News

Spain issues €200 million for ‘innovative’ agriPV, floating solar and energy storage

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA