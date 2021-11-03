Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JinkoSolar to invest US$70m in 100,000MT Tongwei polysilicon plant

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Central & East Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar to invest US$70m in 100,000MT Tongwei polysilicon plant

News

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

News

Australia grid outages weigh down Foresight solar asset performance

News

COP26: India commits to 500GW of renewables by 2030, net zero by 2070

News

Engie cancels Hawaii solar-storage project amidst supply chain volatility, trade disputes

News

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

SEIA calls for Section 201 tariffs to be phased out ahead of key US ITC hearing

News

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Once constructed, the plant will produce 100,000MT of ‘high-purity’ polysilicon a year, with 30,000MT going to JinkoSolar. Image: Tongwei

‘Solar Module Super League’ manufacturer JinkoSolar is to invest RMB450 million (US$70.3 million) in Tongwei Solar subsidiary Sichuan Yongxiang Energy Technology to help finance a 100,000MT high-purity polysilicon facility.

In return for the investment to help construct the plant, Jinko will receive 30,000MT of polysilicon per year and will “share the pro rata profit allocated by the paid-in capital” with Sichuan Yongxiang for the entirety of the joint venture.

The initial agreement was announced in November 2020 and, at the time, Tongwei said the contract would run until December 2023. No updated was provided in today’s announcement.

The plant was announced back in July, when Tongwei signed an agreement with Leshan City, Sichuan Province to establish two 100,000MT polysilicon manufacturing facilities, with the first to be completed by the end of 2022.

Once finalised, the transaction will see Jinko’s operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., hold a 15% stake in the Sichuan Yongxiang, according to a February update on the partnership.

“The strategic investment into this new high-purity polysilicon production line based in Leshan, Sichuan Province, is beneficial because it is geographically close to JinkoSolar’s major mono wafer production facilities,” said Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar, adding that the agreement would guarantee the company’s long-term wafer and module production.

Polysilicon prices have been rising since February, with knock-on effects on modules prices, causing uncertainty and delays along the entire solar supply chain. The price hikes were caused by several factors and saw polysilicon suppliers plan more capacity expansions to combat the rising prices.    

PV Tech Premium’s Price Watch has examined what the ‘peak polysilicon price’ might be amid the unforeseen and ‘unprecedented’ issues that have emerged over the past few months.

Just yesterday (2 November), JinkoSolar launched its new series of ultra-efficient, n-type PV modules, dubbed the Tiger Neo that it claimed has a conversion efficiency of up to 22.3%.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
jinkosolar, modules, polysilicon pricing, polysilicon production, polysilicon supply, tongwei

Read Next

Sponsored

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

November 2, 2021
JinkoSolar has launched its new series of ultra-efficient, n-type PV modules, dubbed the Tiger Neo.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

October 21, 2021
Chinese power restrictions are likely to change in Q1 next year and will consider the power necessity and industrial demand of certain regions. Nonetheless, polysilicon prices will remain high well into next year and could rise even further.  And, distributed solar is the future of solar PV generation in China.

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

October 18, 2021
Recent solar wafer and cell price increases from both LONGi Solar and Tongwei, which have seen prices rise by between 5.6 – 7.7%, have underscored heightened volatility in the solar supply chain.

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

October 14, 2021
JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell conversion efficiency record, taking that efficiency rating to 25.4%.

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Three: N-type modules, BIPV solutions and start-ups

October 8, 2021
PV Tech’s coverage of Intersolar Europe 2021 into the exhibition’s third and final day, featuring news of n-type modules on display, BIPV solutions attracting attention and the raft of start-ups.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News

Australia grid outages weigh down Foresight solar asset performance

News

Engie cancels Hawaii solar-storage project amidst supply chain volatility, trade disputes

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Our best ever discount

55% off

Offer ends 09/11
View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes