News

Pacifico Energy reaches financial close, begins construction of 121MWdc Japan PV plant

By Charlie Duffield
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Pacifico Energy reaches financial close, begins construction of 121MWdc Japan PV plant

News

Victoria plans grid upgrades to support renewable energy zones

News

AES Indiana to acquire solar-plus-storage project from NextEra Energy Resources

News

Serbia in talks with US firm over construction of 1GW of solar

News

Companies petition US trade commission to extend tariffs despite industry warnings

News

SolarEdge boosted by European demand as Q2 revenue soars

News

European solar under the spotlight: The emergent markets

Featured Articles, Features

ReneSola to co-develop solar projects in Italy with Emeren

News

Bill introduced to extend US investment tax credit for residential solar systems

News

Repsol increases its renewables target following strong business performance

News
Commercial operations at the plant are expected to begin in 2023. Image: Pacifico Energy.

Solar developer Pacifico Energy has started building work on a 121MWdc solar project on the site of a former golf course in Japan, with juwi Shizen Energy hired as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

Pacifico has also reached financial close for the plant, with financing mainly provided by MUFG Bank and Mitsubishi HC Capital.

Under construction in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, the project will generate approximately 143 million kWh of electricity annually when complete in 2023.

Hiroki Matsuo, CEO of Pacifico Energy, said: “We are committed to the challenge of achieving grid parity for renewable energy sources and developing power sources that are rooted in local communities to protect the global environment and achieve Japan’s carbon-neutral goals.”

The use of an abandoned golf course is intended to minimise construction and deforestation, and avoid impacting the natural environment.

Juwi Shizen Energy, a joint venture between juwi and Shizen Energy, last year secured a similar EPC contract to build a solar project at another former golf course in Japan.

Japan is aiming to have 108GW of solar capacity by 2030. It aims to hit that target by installing solar panels on 50% of central government and municipality buildings, adding 6GW of capacity; boosting solar on corporate buildings and car parks, which will add 10GW; and adding 4GW in public land and promotion areas in 1,000 Japanese towns and cities.

Currently, 70% of Japan’s electricity is produced through coal and natural gas, with it aiming to reduce its emissions by 46% by 2030 compared with 2013 levels.

epc, japan, juwi, juwi shizen energy, pacifico energy

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Solar’s growing role in decarbonising off-grid mines

July 23, 2021
A reduction in deployment costs combined with technology gains mean solar-plus-storage is an increasingly attractive option for off-grid mining operations looking to cut emissions. Jules Scully looks at successful case studies and the opportunity ahead.

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

July 13, 2021
Solar PV capacity in Asia Pacific could triple to 1,500GW by 2030, with China driving deployment and Indonesia set to be the region’s fastest-growing market, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Portugal extends licensing deadline for winners of 2019 solar auction

July 2, 2021
Winning bidders from Portugal’s 2019 solar auction have been given more time to complete project licensing, the country’s environment ministry has confirmed to PV Tech.

Japan awards 208MW in oversubscribed eighth solar auction

June 30, 2021
Japan’s eighth solar auction, for projects with a generation capacity of more than 250kW, has closed with bidders securing a total of 208MW.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mytilineos lands Total Eren EPC contract, Clenergy pens deal for 150MW in China

June 8, 2021
A round-up of the latest project news, as Mytilineos is chosen as EPC for a project in Uzbekistan, Clenergy forms a deal with the local Kongtong government for 150MW and CleanCapital teams up with CI Renewables for a 29MW portfolio.

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

June 3, 2021
Oslo headquartered renewable power producer Scatec has announced a new partnership with ACME to develop a 900MW solar power plant in the state of Rajasthan, India.

Most Read

US solar 4000% up on 2010 as industry booms and utilities no longer dominating new contracts

News

Bill introduced to extend US investment tax credit for residential solar systems

News

First Solar adjusts 2021 guidance due to freight costs

News

First Solar unveils India module manufacturing facility plans

News

ReneSola to co-develop solar projects in Italy with Emeren

News

European solar under the spotlight

Featured Articles, Features

