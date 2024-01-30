Larsen & Toubro to build 1.8GWac project in Dubai’s mega solar park

Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro has been contracted to build a 1.8GWac solar PV project as part of Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
The renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission & Distribution business was chosen as the turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. The scope of work will include building the solar PV project, the interconnection of two gas insulated substations, and the installation of high voltage underground cables and medium voltage power distribution networks.
Larsen & Toubro did not disclose the value of the contract.
The solar PV project will be the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and become operational in three phases. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has a planned production capacity of 5GW by 2030.
UAE state-owned renewable power company Masdar signed the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to develop the project. DEWA will retain a 60% stake in the project and be the sole off-taker of the power generated from the plant.
In August 2023, DEWA Masdar as its “preferred bidder” to build and operate the sixth phase of the mammoth Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
The project is already the largest single-site solar farm in the world by capacity. The fifth phase of the project came online earlier last year, bringing its total capacity up to 2.4GW, and the authority plans to add a further 1.2GW of capacity in the upcoming sixth phase of construction.