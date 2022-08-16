Subscribe
LevelTen launches new software to provide PPA market transparency

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Europe

LevelTen launches new software to provide PPA market transparency

A 2.2MWp solar project in France. Image: Apex Energies.

LevelTen Energy, a US firm that has developed a platform for renewable energy asset transactions, has launched new software that provides power purchase agreement (PPA) price data.

Dubbed MarketPulse, the software allows users to search for PPA price data of renewables projects based on geography and development maturity, while also showing historical PPA price trends and projected settlement values.

It is powered by anonymised data from the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, an online PPA marketplace that connects buyers and sellers and has participation from more than 90% of renewables developers in North America and more than 60% of developers in Europe, according to the company.

LevelTen said MarketPulse enables developers, buyers and investors to analyse the market and make better-informed decisions.

Prasun Chaudhury, director of data solutions at LevelTen Energy, said the software delivers greater transparency into the PPA market, adding: “MarketPulse empowers energy sellers to price their PPAs more effectively, buyers to quickly compare and benchmark price offers, and investors to conduct thorough due diligence and inform financial models.”

Closing a US$35 million Series C funding round last year, LevelTen Energy revealed plans to use proceeds to develop additional software solutions to help accelerate the clean energy transition.

Research published last month by the company revealed that European solar and wind prices during Q2 2022 increased by 47% year-on-year, driven by the region’s energy crisis and inflation.

