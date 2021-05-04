Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

LONGi Group’s sales momentum of solar modules and mono-wafers continues in Q1

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

LONGi Group’s sales momentum of solar modules and mono-wafers continues in Q1

News

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Ecoener shares slide on market debut following trimmed-down IPO

News

Shoals first quarter revenue hits new high thanks to US demand

News

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

News

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

News

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Amp Energy plans 1.3GW of solar at South Australia renewables hub

News

Corporate renewable energy sourcing: driving global decarbonisation efforts

Features, Guest Blog

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

Leading monocrystalline wafer producer and ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Green Energy and subsidiary, LONGi Solar, have continued an unprecedented sales run, notching up first quarter 2021 revenue of RMB15.85 billion (US$2.44 billion), its second highest quarterly figures.

The performances comes after the company recently reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results, posting record revenue and shipments.

LONGi Group reported first quarter 2021 revenue of US$2.44 billion.

LONGi also reported its highest quarterly net profit figures for the first quarter of 2021, reaching RMB2.5 billion (US$386.4 million), compared to a net profit of US$339.14 in the fourth quarter of 2020 on revenue of US$3.2 billion.

LONGi also reported its highest quarterly net profit figures for the first quarter of 2021, reaching RMB 2.5 billion (US$386.4 million) on higher wafer ASPs.

The record quarterly net profit increase could be attributed to higher Average Selling Prices (ASPs) after multiple wafer price increases made in response to higher polysilicon purchasing prices in the reporting quarter.

LONGi Group’s wafer, cell and module production capacities had reached 85GW, 30GW and 50GW respectively, at the end of 2020.

The company has guided 2021 capacity levels of 105GW for mono-wafers, 38GW for solar cells and 65GW of module assembly capacity, by the end of 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
longi solar, longii green energy technology

Read Next

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

April 21, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Solar has reported total PV module shipments of 24.53GW in 2020, setting a new industry shipment record and leapfrogging rivals to become the largest PV manufacturer in the world for the first time.

Calls for simplified permitting to support growth of floating solar segment

April 14, 2021
Solar industry players should collaborate with governments and regulators to overcome floating PV permitting and bankability issues and unlock the potential of the technology in Europe, a panel has concluded.

LONGi secures module supply deal for 190MW of projects in Malaysia

April 9, 2021
LONGi Solar will supply its high-efficiency modules to two projects in Malaysia totalling 190MW that were awarded in the third round of country’s large-scale solar tender programme.

Green hydrogen to be cheaper than natural gas by 2050

April 8, 2021
Green hydrogen may become cheaper than natural gas by 2050, falling by 85% over the next 30 years, but declining costs in the solar sector will be crucial for the nascent technology's growth.

LONGi takes aim at green hydrogen market with new business unit

April 6, 2021
LONGi Green Energy has confirmed the creation of a new business unit centred around the world’s nascent green hydrogen market.

LONGi Solar takes Pakistan module orders to 500MW as country momentum builds

March 23, 2021
LONGi Solar has taken its confirmed solar module orders from Pakistan this year to 500MW, the majority of which it said were for its Hi-MO 5 series.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar pushing capacity expansions on robust demand

News

IBC Solar and Enphase enter distribution deal for microinverters, energy storage systems

News

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Solarcentury retires brand as it fully joins Statkraft

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021