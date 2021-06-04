Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

News

Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

Features, Interviews

Statkraft celebrates Albania’s first floating solar site entering commercial operations

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two – N-type modules take centre stage, material pricing leads system design and more

News

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

News

Masdar expands presence in Uzbekistan with 457MW solar tender win

News

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

News

New South Wales opens call for 8GW renewable energy zone

News

Lightsource BP secures AU$330 million for second and third Australian solar projects

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
LONGi launched the product at this week’s SNEC exhibition. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has launched its first mass production module featuring n-type TOPCon cells at this week’s SNEC PV Expo exhibition in China.

The LONGi Hi-MO N uses LONGi’s proprietary High Performance Cell (HPC) technique, based on n-type hybrid passivated contact (TOPCon) technologies. Using the company’s familiar 182mm cell and 72-cell module size, the Hi-MO N delivers efficiencies of up to 22.3% and power outputs of up to 570W.

LONGi said it expects the Hi-MO N to be the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member’s flagship product, providing what it described as an “industrial breakthrough” for module efficiency and energy yield.

The bifacial module is designed to deliver higher gains from the backside of the panel, a better temperature coefficient and improved performance under low irradiance conditions. Meanwhile, the Hi-MO N is also slated to perform at a lower operational temperature and boasts improved light-induced degradation (LID) and potential-induced degradation (PID) performance.

Overall, LONGi said the module is expected to deliver energy yields 2 – 3% higher than comparative mainstream p-type bifacial modules.

Through the use of smart soldering technologies, the Hi-MO N is claimed to be PID-free under irradiance. Degradation in the first year is slated to be less than 1%, and linear degradation is placed at 0.4%, compared to around 2% and 0.45% per year witnessed in similar mainstream products, LONGi said.

Furthermore, LONGi said its higher efficiency and balance of system-cost saving 182mm cell size mean, coupled with its conversion efficiency of 22.3%, can enhance installed capacity by more than 3.5%.

The product’s launch comes less than a month after LONGi set a new conversion efficiency record for n-type TOPCon cells, reaching 25.09%. However that record has since subsequently been topped by JinkoSolar.

This year’s SNEC exhibition in China has seen an influx of n-type products hit the market, with investment in the technology expected to soar in the coming years before becoming the main technology investment destination from 2024 onwards.

PV Tech is documenting all product launches at SNEC this year in its series of live blogs. Coverage from day one can be read here, while day two’s live blog can be seen here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
longi, n-type, product launch, snec 2021, technology, topcon

Read Next

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two – N-type modules take centre stage, material pricing leads system design and more

June 4, 2021
Exclusive coverage from the second day of the SNEC PV Power Expo 2021, live from Shanghai, featuring interviews with some of the industry’s leading players.
Live

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one – Taking solar to new markets, offshore floating solar tech and more

June 3, 2021
PV Tech reports live from the show floor at SNEC PV Power Expo 2021, bringing you exclusive video interviews, insight, analysis and product reviews. Today's videos include Sungrow FPV, Seraphim, Growatt and more.

LONGi toasts new p-type TOPCon and commercial heterojunction cell efficiency records

June 2, 2021
Solar cell efficiency records have continued to fall after LONGi toasted breakthroughs in both high-efficiency p-type solar cells and commercial heterojunction (HJ) cells.

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

June 1, 2021
JinkoSolar has achieved a new record efficiency for a large-area n-type TOPCon monocrystalline solar cell, taking its efficiency to 25.25%.

Solar wafer and cell prices rise again as polysilicon price jumps, earthquake rattles facilities

May 25, 2021
Solar wafer and cell manufacturers in China have hiked their prices once again this month after a jump in spot prices for polysilicon in the country, while earthquakes have also disrupted upstream production.

LONGi increases wafer prices as polysilicon prices rise again

May 17, 2021
Leading solar module and wafer provider LONGi has increased its wafer prices by around 12%, reflecting increased material and components prices being felt across the industry.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one – Taking solar to new markets, offshore floating solar tech and more

News

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

News

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

News

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021