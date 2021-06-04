LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

LONGi launched the product at this week’s SNEC exhibition. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has launched its first mass production module featuring n-type TOPCon cells at this week’s SNEC PV Expo exhibition in China.

The LONGi Hi-MO N uses LONGi’s proprietary High Performance Cell (HPC) technique, based on n-type hybrid passivated contact (TOPCon) technologies. Using the company’s familiar 182mm cell and 72-cell module size, the Hi-MO N delivers efficiencies of up to 22.3% and power outputs of up to 570W.

LONGi said it expects the Hi-MO N to be the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member’s flagship product, providing what it described as an “industrial breakthrough” for module efficiency and energy yield.

The bifacial module is designed to deliver higher gains from the backside of the panel, a better temperature coefficient and improved performance under low irradiance conditions. Meanwhile, the Hi-MO N is also slated to perform at a lower operational temperature and boasts improved light-induced degradation (LID) and potential-induced degradation (PID) performance.

Overall, LONGi said the module is expected to deliver energy yields 2 – 3% higher than comparative mainstream p-type bifacial modules.

Through the use of smart soldering technologies, the Hi-MO N is claimed to be PID-free under irradiance. Degradation in the first year is slated to be less than 1%, and linear degradation is placed at 0.4%, compared to around 2% and 0.45% per year witnessed in similar mainstream products, LONGi said.

Furthermore, LONGi said its higher efficiency and balance of system-cost saving 182mm cell size mean, coupled with its conversion efficiency of 22.3%, can enhance installed capacity by more than 3.5%.

The product’s launch comes less than a month after LONGi set a new conversion efficiency record for n-type TOPCon cells, reaching 25.09%. However that record has since subsequently been topped by JinkoSolar.

This year’s SNEC exhibition in China has seen an influx of n-type products hit the market, with investment in the technology expected to soar in the coming years before becoming the main technology investment destination from 2024 onwards.

PV Tech is documenting all product launches at SNEC this year in its series of live blogs. Coverage from day one can be read here, while day two’s live blog can be seen here.