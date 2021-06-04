Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two

By Liam Stoker
Grids, Inverters, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two

News

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

News

Masdar expands presence in Uzbekistan with 457MW solar tender win

News

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

News

New South Wales opens call for 8GW renewable energy zone

News

Lightsource BP secures AU$330 million for second and third Australian solar projects

News

Solar procurement soars in PJM’s latest capacity auction

News

Ørsted to invest US$57 billion to quadruple renewable energy portfolio

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one – Taking solar to new markets, offshore floating solar tech and more

News

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

Hello and welcome back to PV Tech’s live coverage of SNEC PV Power Expo 2021, where we’ll be taking you through all the sights and sounds of the exhibition’s second day.

Yesterday was packed full of new product launches, insight into technology trends and indeed discussion around the broader health of the industry. Our coverage from day one, which includes interviews with the likes of Yingli, Sungrow and Growatt, can be found here.

This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to check in regularly as PV Tech provides you live coverage from the second day of the show.

14:00 CST / 07:00 BST / 02:00 ET – The importance of accommodating large-format modules

As the industry grows larger, so too does its modules. And in turn, mounting and tracker systems must also grow in order to accommodate for panels which are larger and heavier than ever before. Lloyd Li, vice president at Antai Solar, spoke to PV Tech yesterday to reveal the thinking behind the racking provider’s new ‘Space’ product.

13:30 CST / 06:30 BST / 01:30 ET – Inside racking

Yesterday we also visited solar racking provider Antai Solar, which services the industry from four manufacturing bases in Indonesia and China. Yesterday Antai introduced its new product, a 1P tracker solution dubbed ‘Space’ which has can be extended to support up to five strings, and has been tailored specifically to accommodate large-format modules.

  • SNEC Antai 4
  • SNEC Antai 3
  • SNEC Antai 2
  • SNEC Antai 1

L – R: Antai’s new ‘Space’ tracker system attracting visitors. Lloyd Li, vice president at Antai Solar, speaking to PV Tech. Other visitors examine Antai’s mounting systems. Antai’s booth from the show floor. All images copyright PV Tech.

13:00 CST / 06:00 BST / 01:00 ET – Welcome back!

Good afternoon, good morning and good evening wherever you are, and welcome to our live coverage of SNEC 2021 day two. As per yesterday, we’ve an exciting day lined up and we’ll be speaking to some of the upstream solar industry’s leading players over the course of today.

If you missed yesterday’s live blog, where have you been? You can catch up with all of our coverage from the exhibition so far by following our day one blog, here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
snec 2021, snec live blog

Read Next

Live

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one – Taking solar to new markets, offshore floating solar tech and more

June 3, 2021
PV Tech reports live from the show floor at SNEC PV Power Expo 2021, bringing you exclusive video interviews, insight, analysis and product reviews. Today's videos include Sungrow FPV, Seraphim, Growatt and more.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day one – Taking solar to new markets, offshore floating solar tech and more

News

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

News

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021