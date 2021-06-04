SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two

Hello and welcome back to PV Tech’s live coverage of SNEC PV Power Expo 2021, where we’ll be taking you through all the sights and sounds of the exhibition’s second day.

14:00 CST / 07:00 BST / 02:00 ET – The importance of accommodating large-format modules

As the industry grows larger, so too does its modules. And in turn, mounting and tracker systems must also grow in order to accommodate for panels which are larger and heavier than ever before. Lloyd Li, vice president at Antai Solar, spoke to PV Tech yesterday to reveal the thinking behind the racking provider’s new ‘Space’ product.

13:30 CST / 06:30 BST / 01:30 ET – Inside racking

Yesterday we also visited solar racking provider Antai Solar, which services the industry from four manufacturing bases in Indonesia and China. Yesterday Antai introduced its new product, a 1P tracker solution dubbed ‘Space’ which has can be extended to support up to five strings, and has been tailored specifically to accommodate large-format modules.

L – R: Antai’s new ‘Space’ tracker system attracting visitors. Lloyd Li, vice president at Antai Solar, speaking to PV Tech. Other visitors examine Antai’s mounting systems. Antai’s booth from the show floor. All images copyright PV Tech.

