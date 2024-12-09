Subscribe To Premium
Longroad closes financing for solar-plus-storage project at 973MWdc Sun Streams Complex

By April Bonner
Projects, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Storage, Thin-Film
Americas

Sun Streams 4, a 377 MWdc solar and 300 MWac / 1200 MWh storage project at the Longroad Sun Streams Complex. Image: Longroad Energy.

US renewable energy developer, Longroad Energy, announced financial close of 111MWdc solar and 85MWac/340MWh storage project Sun Pond in Maricopa County, Arizona, 4 December.

The project is expected to be operational by mid-2026, when the output will be purchased by the city of San Jose, California and Ava Community Energy, a utility servicing Alameda County, California, via long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Subsidiary of US Bank focusing on tax credit investments and syndications, US Bancorp Impact Finance is the project’s tax equity investor, also leading debt financing for the project, joined by German Commerzbank and Canadian bank CIBC acting as joint lead arranger and green loan coordinator.

American construction company McCarthy Building Companies (McCarthy) will act as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor on the Sun Pond project.

The Sun Pond 85MWac/340MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will be provided by US energy storage provider Fluence and include power conversion systems (PCS) from US inverter manufacturer EPC Power.

Chinese PV company and inverter supplier Sungrow will be supplying the project’s solar inverters.

Sun Pond is the fifth Longroad financed project in four years to utilise First Solar’s thin-film Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) photovoltaic (PV) solar technology.

The solar-plus-storage project also joins Longroad’s Sun Streams Complex, made up of three additional Longroad projects, bringing the total for the complex to 973MWdc of solar and 600MWac/2,400MWh of storage.

Sun Streams Complex Project MWdc, MWac/MWh
Sun Streams 2 – Operational mid 2021 200MWdc solar
Sun Streams 3 – Operational mid-2024 285MWdc solar, 215MWac/860MWh storage
Sun Streams 4 – Expected mid-2025 377MWdc solar, 300MWac/1200MWh storage
Sun Pond – Expected mid-2026 111MWdc solar, 85MWac/340MWh storage
A breakdown of Longroad’s Sun Streams Complex.

To read the full version of this story visit Energy-Storage.news.

arizona, commercial banks, developer, epc power, first solar, fluence, longroad, power purchase agreement, solar-plus-storage, sungrow, thin-film

