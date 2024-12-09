Longroad closes financing for solar-plus-storage project at 973MWdc Sun Streams Complex

Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual

Subsidiary of US Bank focusing on tax credit investments and syndications, US Bancorp Impact Finance is the project’s tax equity investor, also leading debt financing for the project, joined by German Commerzbank and Canadian bank CIBC acting as joint lead arranger and green loan coordinator.

American construction company McCarthy Building Companies (McCarthy) will act as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor on the Sun Pond project.

The Sun Pond 85MWac/340MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) will be provided by US energy storage provider Fluence and include power conversion systems (PCS) from US inverter manufacturer EPC Power.

Chinese PV company and inverter supplier Sungrow will be supplying the project’s solar inverters.

Sun Pond is the fifth Longroad financed project in four years to utilise First Solar’s thin-film Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) photovoltaic (PV) solar technology.

The solar-plus-storage project also joins Longroad’s Sun Streams Complex, made up of three additional Longroad projects, bringing the total for the complex to 973MWdc of solar and 600MWac/2,400MWh of storage.

Sun Streams Complex Project MWdc, MWac/MWh Sun Streams 2 – Operational mid 2021 200MWdc solar Sun Streams 3 – Operational mid-2024 285MWdc solar, 215MWac/860MWh storage Sun Streams 4 – Expected mid-2025 377MWdc solar, 300MWac/1200MWh storage Sun Pond – Expected mid-2026 111MWdc solar, 85MWac/340MWh storage A breakdown of Longroad’s Sun Streams Complex.

