Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

Foresight, Shell form joint venture to acquire 370MW renewables project in Australia

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Corporate solar funding drops due to inflation, high interest rates

Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer

Eskom signs land lease agreements with IPPs to add 2GW of renewables capacity

Repowering solar plants on the rise in Israel amid land scarcity

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

Falck Renewables develops and manages PV projects in markets including the US, Italy and Spain. Image: Falck Renewables via Twitter.

Investment bank Macquarie Asset Management has provided €100 million (US$98.5 million) of debt financing to Green Bidco, the parent company of solar developer Falck Renewables.

The investment represents a “valuable opportunity” to expand the development of renewables for the developer, according to senior vice president at Macquarie Asset Management, Alice Pulbrook.

Italy-headquartered Falck has an existing portfolio of 1.4GW capacity of solar PV, wind, waste-to-energy, biomass and energy storage projects across Europe and the US.

The announcement continues Macquarie’s activity in the renewable energy sector, including its acquisition of French independent power producer Reden Solar for US$2.7 billion, the funding of a 365MW UK solar portfolio and its acquisition of a stake in UK solar developer Island Green Power earlier in the year.

The investment bank has US$11.4 billion of assets under management across infrastructure, real estate and structured credit.

Read Next

IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit

October 18, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy Group has launched a new business focused on developing renewables assets in Europe and the US.

Corporate solar funding drops due to inflation, high interest rates

October 17, 2022
Corporate funding in the global solar sector was dampened by inflation and high interest rates during the first nine months of the year, according to research from Mercom Capital Group.

Sunly raises US$200 million to expand renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland

October 14, 2022
Estonian independent power producer Sunly has raised €200 million to build and expand its renewables portfolio in the Baltics and Poland.

ReneSola Power grows European solar pipeline with Emeren acquisition

October 12, 2022
Solar developer ReneSola Power has acquired UK-based utility-scale PV and battery storage developer Emeren as it expands its footprint in Italy and other European markets.

Solar developer Eco Energy World plans to list on Nasdaq via SPAC deal

October 10, 2022
Solar project developer Eco Energy World (EEW) plans to list on Nasdaq via a business combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company ClimateRock.

Italy awards 400MW+ of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

September 29, 2022
Italy has allocated 413MW of solar PV and wind capacity in its ninth renewables auction, according to figures from energy management agency GSE.

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

Daqo signs five-year polysilicon supply deal with solar wafer manufacturer

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia

