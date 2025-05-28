Subscribe To Premium
QIC raises AU$2 billion to bolster Pacific Green’s renewables prospects

By George Heynes
ISC Konstanz, Suniva collaborate on US PERC cell production lines

GOGLA: Off-grid solar delivers energy access to 20 million people in 2024

The zero-busbar buzz

State-owned SEC to supply Victoria government with 100% renewables in Australia

News

Turkey to launch antidumping investigation on Chinese PV frames, junction boxes

Inverters and power modules are key players in energy management – but testing methods need improvement

LONGi director steps down to head up R&D centre

EU adds further solar PV manufacturing support to NZIA

India ships 12.5GW PV modules in Q1 2025

The Tropicana gold mine (pictured) in Western Australia is co-owned by AngloGold Ashanti Australia and Regis Resources. Image: Pacific Energy.

Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), one of Australia’s largest infrastructure fund managers, has completed an AU$2 billion (US$1.29 billion) refinancing and equity raise for Pacific Energy, a distributed energy company.

Specifically, Pacific Energy’s debt facility has increased by AU$400 million, bringing the overall capacity to AU$1.6 billion, while QIC has raised an additional AU$370 million in equity.

According to Pacific Energy, the new funding will fuel its growth prospects across Australia.

Seven new lenders have joined the existing syndicate of banks, forming a lending group of 15 institutions.

The new lenders are Société Générale, ANZ, Export Finance Australia, DNB Bank, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, and DBS.

They join the following banks already in the syndicate: Westpac Banking Corporation, National Australia Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Bank of China.

Jamie Cullen, CEO of Pacific Energy, said the debt upsizing represents a “significant milestone” in supporting the company’s strategic growth ambitions.

“This boost to our growth capital puts us in a strong position to advance our robust pipeline of renewable energy projects and take full advantage of the increasing opportunities in Australia’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Cullen.

“We’re in a leading position to deliver long-term value for our customers, and at the same time, move the dial in a meaningful way towards a more sustainable future.”

According to Pacific Energy, the refinancing has been achieved on “more competitive terms”, including a reduced funding cost and extended debt maturities with diversified tenors of five, seven and 10 years. This provides more financial flexibility and reduced risk.

A total of AU$550 million from the syndicated facilities has been allocated to green loan tranches, which underscores the company’s dedication to decarbonisation and sustainable investment initiatives.

In addition to further diversifying its lending options, Pacific Energy will introduce an Asian Term Loan (ATL) to support its long-term capital strategy.

Pacific Energy’s focus on hybridised solar PV assets

The organisation has utilised hybridised renewable energy generation assets, specifically solar-plus-storage, in the country. Indeed, the group recently completed a 61MW project in Western Australia to power a gold mining operation.

Last year, Pacific Energy penned a deal with mining company Gold Fields to deliver a 35MW solar PV power plant at the St Ives mine site, located around 80km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region.

The company also secured a 20-year power purchase agreement with Horizon Power, Western Australia’s energy provider, that would see Exmouth run on 80% solar PV-derived renewable energy in the Gascoyne region.

As part of this project, a new hybrid system comprising a 9.6MW solar PV power plant, a 49.6MWh battery energy storage system and a 7MW gas power station would be developed. 

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
australia, business, debt financing, equity, equity raise, finance, pacific energy, qic, solar pv

Read Next

Suniva and ISC Konstanz met in May 2025 at the Intersolar trade fair in Munich. From left to right: Radovan Kopecek, Florian Buchholz, Jan Lossen (ISC) and Kevin Dorman & Matt Card (Suniva).

ISC Konstanz, Suniva collaborate on US PERC cell production lines

May 28, 2025
ISC Konstanz is working with US solar cell manufacturer Suniva on its 1GW silicon solar cell production facility in the state of Georgia.
Astronergy N7 (1)
Sponsored

The zero-busbar buzz

May 28, 2025
Ben Willis speaks to Astronergy about its next-generation TOPCon offering and the advantages of its zero-busbar module design, both of which were on show at Intersolar 2025.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

State-owned SEC to supply Victoria government with 100% renewables in Australia

May 28, 2025
The SEC has signed a deal to supply the Victoria government with 100% renewable energy from its portfolio in Australia.
Image: Flickr.

EU adds further solar PV manufacturing support to NZIA

May 27, 2025
The European Commission has passed legislation intended to support the bloc’s clean energy manufacturing industry.
The project is part of Fortescue's ambition to achieve "real zero" by 2030. Image: Fortescue.

Fortescue seeks EPBC Act approval for 644MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

May 27, 2025
Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian mining giant, has submitted plans for its 644MW Turner River Solar Hub in Western Australia to the federal government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).

Potentia Energy completes 93MW solar PV plant in Victoria, Australia

May 26, 2025
Potentia Energy has completed the development of its 93MW Girgarre solar PV power plant in Victoria, Australia.

