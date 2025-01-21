Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Southeast Asia, Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Scatec awarded Romania CfD for 190MW solar PV portfolio

News

JA Solar to supply modules for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project

News

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

News

Masdar selects Jinko Solar and JA Solar to supply modules to 5.2GW solar-plus-storage project

News

PV downturn laid bare in Chinese preliminary 2024 financials

News

Connecting ‘the first in the village’: mini-grids on an upward trajectory

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Plenitude acquires 49% stake in Sandrini solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: ACWA collaborates with two Chinese firms, China Energy Engineering wins FPV project in the Philippines, and Guodian Power plans to build PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

Meyer Burger starts M&A process, increases bridge loan

News

US attorneys urge leaders to safeguard IRA ahead of Trump inauguration

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Malaysia houses several floating solar PV power plants, such as Sungrow Floating PV’s 13MW plant (above). Image: Sungrow Floating PV

Malaysia’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has opened a tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV.

The tender opened yesterday (20 January) and is seeking applicants under two packages. The first package offers 1,500MW of capacity and is dedicated to large-scale solar PV power plants between 30MW and 500MW in capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The second package is dedicated to water-based or floating solar PV with a capacity between 10MW and 500MW. 500MW has been allocated to this package.

The solar PV power plants that are accepted from these packages will be scheduled to commence operations in 2027.

PETRA confirmed that Suruhanjaya Tenaga, the Energy Commission, will conduct the quota bidding. Interested applicants must submit a request for proposal.

This is the second large-scale solar PV tender to be opened in Malaysia in less than a year. In April 2024, a tender with four packages was unveiled, seeking 2GW of capacity with projects anticipated to be online from 2026.

Malaysia is tipped to be a hot market for solar PV over the coming decades; a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) from March 2023 predicted that the country could deploy up to 153GW of solar generation capacity by 2050.

Solar PV forms a key part of the government’s goal to decarbonise. In 2023, the Malaysian government unveiled plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, targeting 70% of renewable energy by then, with solar contributing almost 60%.

Floating solar PV in Southeast Asia

The wider solar industry will likely welcome the inclusion of a floating solar PV and water-based project package. Malaysia and much of Southeast Asia have untapped potential in this field.

Early last year, research firm Rystad Energy predicted that Southeast Asia would add around 300MW of new floating solar capacity in the first few months of 2024. This was quickly followed by SolarDuck and Tokyu Land constructing the first floating solar project in Japan.

In August 2024, Malaysian energy company Cypark Resources Berhad commissioned a 100MW hybrid project featuring 35MW of floating solar PV in Merchang, a coastal town in the northeastern state of Terengganu, Malaysia.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
asia, floating solar, large-scale solar, malaysia, pv power plants, tender

Read Next

An example of a mini-grid.
Premium

Connecting ‘the first in the village’: mini-grids on an upward trajectory

January 20, 2025
Mini-grids have been a feature of the global electricity system for years, a starting point for larger distribution and transmission networks.
Delegates from ACWA Power and Sungrow signing a cooperation agreement.

CHINA ROUND-UP: ACWA collaborates with two Chinese firms, China Energy Engineering wins FPV project in the Philippines, and Guodian Power plans to build PV plant in Saudi Arabia

January 20, 2025
Round-up of news from China with Saudi Arabian power developer ACWA Power partnering with two Chinese companies, state-owned China Energy Engineering wins bid to develop a floating solar (FPV) project in the Philippines and Guodian Power invests in 2GW Saudi PV project.
Image-of-UAE-agreement-Masdar-Image-Masdar

Masdar enters the Philippines eyeing 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

January 17, 2025
Emirati state-owned renewable energy project developer Masdar has entered the Philippines market with plans to develop 1GW of solar PV, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS).
A 250MW solar PV plant in California: Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

January 16, 2025
Sacramento Drilling specialises in piling and foundation drilling for solar projects, which allows steel racking to be installed in the ground.
South Africa continues to dominate Africa's PV market, which saw 2.5GW of new additions last year. Image: Scatec Solar

Africa’s PV capacity nears 20GW as energy storage ‘booms’

January 16, 2025
The Africa Solar Industry Association’s 2025 market outlook has recorded a 2.5GW increase in PV installations in 2024.
SolarEdge-new-inverter-for-community-solar-Image-Jonathan-Tourino-Jacobo

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

January 15, 2025
The inverters will be used for commercial solar installations across the US “estimated to exceed 100MW”, Summit Ridge said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US attorneys urge leaders to safeguard IRA ahead of Trump inauguration

News

Masdar selects Jinko Solar and JA Solar to supply modules to 5.2GW solar-plus-storage project

News

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

News

PV downturn laid bare in Chinese preliminary 2024 financials

News

Meyer Burger starts M&A process, increases bridge loan

News

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.