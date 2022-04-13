Solar Media
News

Maxeon appoints new board chairman

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, People
Asia & Oceania

Latest

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

News

TotalEnergies, Eneos form JV to deploy 2GW of distributed solar across Asia

News

PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

News

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

News

PV, biodiversity and ESG: how solar investors and developers are rethinking the future of natural capital

Editors' Blog, Features

First Solar pens major 4GW module supply agreement with Silicon Ranch

News

10GW green hydrogen project in Australia moves forward as Osaka Gas joins venture

News

NGK Insulators invests in Kyoto University solar perovskite spin-off

News

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

News
Donald Colvin will succeed Kevin Kennedy as its new chairman of the board of directors. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has appointed Donald Colvin as its new chairman of the board of directors, succeeding Kevin Kennedy.

Colvin currently serves as an independent director on Maxeon’s board, is chairman of its audit committee and member of its coordination committee and compensation committee. Colvin has held several leadership roles for multinational companies, including chief financial officer for ON Semiconductor.  

Maxeon’s CEO Jeff Waters said Colvin’s career in global technology industries and strong independent director experience will make him “ideal to lead” the company’s board.

“I believe Maxeon has a great products and technology and talented management team that uniquely positions it. As the solar industry evolves, I think Maxeon is in a position to deal with these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit all Maxeon’s stakeholders for years to come,” said Colvin.

Kennedy stepped down as chairman of the board effective upon Colvin’s appointment but continues in several other positions, among others as chairman of the compensation committee.

Last month, Maxeon’s CEO said the company’s transformation was “nearly in place” after it addressed its logistical failures, received strong demand for its products and landed a supply contract with US residential installer SunPower.

