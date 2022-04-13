Maxeon appoints new board chairman

Donald Colvin will succeed Kevin Kennedy as its new chairman of the board of directors. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has appointed Donald Colvin as its new chairman of the board of directors, succeeding Kevin Kennedy.

Colvin currently serves as an independent director on Maxeon’s board, is chairman of its audit committee and member of its coordination committee and compensation committee. Colvin has held several leadership roles for multinational companies, including chief financial officer for ON Semiconductor.

Maxeon’s CEO Jeff Waters said Colvin’s career in global technology industries and strong independent director experience will make him “ideal to lead” the company’s board.

“I believe Maxeon has a great products and technology and talented management team that uniquely positions it. As the solar industry evolves, I think Maxeon is in a position to deal with these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit all Maxeon’s stakeholders for years to come,” said Colvin.

Kennedy stepped down as chairman of the board effective upon Colvin’s appointment but continues in several other positions, among others as chairman of the compensation committee.

Last month, Maxeon’s CEO said the company’s transformation was “nearly in place” after it addressed its logistical failures, received strong demand for its products and landed a supply contract with US residential installer SunPower.