Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules

Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

NTPC to build 4.75GW solar project in Gujarat, claimed to be India’s largest

News

C&I solar and storage installer Altus Power to go public through US$1.58bn SPAC deal

News

Enel Green Power bolsters US solar position with 3.2GW portfolio purchase

News

‘Fit for 55’: Europe’s PV sector calls for raised renewable energy target

News

NREL: US utility-scale solar PV could be as cheap as US$16.89/MWh by 2030

News

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

News

Daqo New Energy announces IPO pricing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange

News

Up to 50GW of solar and wind could be installed at Australian green hydrogen hub

News

Court case surrounding Tesla’s US$2.6bn SolarCity takeover begins

News
Performance 3 will be commercialised by Maxeon under the SunPower brand. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has expanded its AC Energy Solutions portfolio with the launch of a new module for the rooftop solar market.

Featuring microinverter technology, Maxeon’s Performance 3 AC panel is the second in the AC range, following the introduction of the 5 AC panel last year. The Performance 3 will be commercialised by Maxeon Solar Technologies under the SunPower brand to residential customers in international markets through installer networks and distributors from Q3 2021.

The panel is said to give the flexibility to expand solar systems as energy needs evolve, accommodating electric vehicle charging, AC energy storage and the electrification of home appliances. Maxeon said Performance 3 AC would also offer installers more efficient installations as well as simplified logistics and stock management.

Maxeon CEO Jeff Waters said: “We are excited about the market potential we are unlocking with this platform and are convinced that these products will help drive accelerated adoption of solar energy among homeowners.”

Maxeon, which was spun out from SunPower last year, secured US$150.8 million from a public offering and private placement in April, with part of the proceeds used for funding the expansion of its Performance range.

While revenue per watt for its Performance series increased in Q1 compared to Q4 2020, Maxeon saw its first quarter net loss widen as the company was affected by higher materials and logistics costs.

The firm has since closed a deal to provide approximately 1GW of its Performance 5 UPP modules for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project that is being developed by Primergy Solar in Nevada.

maxeon, maxeon solar technologies, product launch, residential rooftop, rooftop, sunpower

