Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

Performance 3 will be commercialised by Maxeon under the SunPower brand. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has expanded its AC Energy Solutions portfolio with the launch of a new module for the rooftop solar market.

Featuring microinverter technology, Maxeon’s Performance 3 AC panel is the second in the AC range, following the introduction of the 5 AC panel last year. The Performance 3 will be commercialised by Maxeon Solar Technologies under the SunPower brand to residential customers in international markets through installer networks and distributors from Q3 2021.

The panel is said to give the flexibility to expand solar systems as energy needs evolve, accommodating electric vehicle charging, AC energy storage and the electrification of home appliances. Maxeon said Performance 3 AC would also offer installers more efficient installations as well as simplified logistics and stock management.

Maxeon CEO Jeff Waters said: “We are excited about the market potential we are unlocking with this platform and are convinced that these products will help drive accelerated adoption of solar energy among homeowners.”

Maxeon, which was spun out from SunPower last year, secured US$150.8 million from a public offering and private placement in April, with part of the proceeds used for funding the expansion of its Performance range.

While revenue per watt for its Performance series increased in Q1 compared to Q4 2020, Maxeon saw its first quarter net loss widen as the company was affected by higher materials and logistics costs.

The firm has since closed a deal to provide approximately 1GW of its Performance 5 UPP modules for the Gemini solar-plus-storage project that is being developed by Primergy Solar in Nevada.