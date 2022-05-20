Maxeon hires new COO amidst continued transformation

Maxeon hired Philippe Costemale as its new chief operating officer to lead the company’s continuing transformation. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Solar module supplier Maxeon Solar Technologies has appointed Philippe Costemale as its new chief operating officer (COO).

Costemale will be responsible for the global manufacturing organisation, global operations and supply chain activities starting from August when he will succeed Markus Sickmoeller.

Jeff Waters, CEO at Maxeon, said: “Philippe will take the lead on continuing and ensuring Maxeon’s transformation, as we introduce new products, maximize factory utilization, and drive down costs.”

Prior to joining Maxeon, Costemale served as VP global manufacturing and supply chain at Technicolor in Hong Kong, and will bring more than 20 years of experience in smart manufacturing transformation, supply chain consolidation and managing operations across different regions.

“I look forward to working with Jeff and team to further consolidate Maxeon’s leadership position in the solar energy space, and to continue Powering Positive Change,” said Costemale.

The appointment comes at a moment of expansion for the module supplier as earlier this month it made some movements in the residential market, first with the launch of its SunPower One home energy solution and later on a partnership with AlphaESS to sell home energy storage products.